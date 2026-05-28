Victoria Beckham finds confidence in her 50s after battling self-doubt

Victoria Beckham has spoken about her journey to self-acceptance in her 50s, saying she has finally found confidence in her appearance after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life.

Victoria Beckham says she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence in her appearance after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life.

The mother-of-four is one of the most recognised and sought-after celebrities in the world through her work with The Spice Girls and subsequent reinvention as a couture designer and owner of her own multi-million pound fashion and beauty brand. But despite her enormous success, Victoria, 52, says she struggled with a hitherto unknown lack of confidence in her own appearance before finally finding self-acceptance as she entered her 50s.

'I've spent most of my life feeling like I'm not good enough, and not liking how I look, and I think the great thing about getting older is I now accept the way I look,' she told The Beauty Desk podcast. 'And I also don't think you have to give up just because you're 50, that doesn't mean that you have to compromise. You can still look good.

' An advocate of health and wellness and a self-confessed early riser, Victoria says her personal exercise regime has increased with age, with the former Spice Girl frequently starting the day in her home gym. Victoria Beckham says she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence in her appearance after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life 'I don't do anything differently now, with regards to my workout.

In fact, I do more now than what I was doing when I was 20, and 30.

'So just because you get older it doesn't mean you're limited to what you can do, you know? You can achieve great things as you get older.

' She added: 'Looking great and feeling our best really does start with the fundamental basics, just looking after yourself, respecting yourself, making sure you're drinking enough water, making sure that you're sleeping enough, and working out, and eating as healthily as you can. Those basic things are so important.

' Sharing her daily routine, Victoria said a typical day starts early, with the former Spice Girl working out while David takes daughter Harper, 14 - the couple's youngest child - to school, before joining her in the gym. 'This morning I was up at 6:15.

I'm definitely a morning person, so I get up early in the morning, sometimes I do a little workout before I wake Harper up - this morning I did, so I did a half an hour workout.

'David and Harper get up at 6:45 and then we're all in the kitchen making breakfast. Big debate this morning was should Harper's boiled eggs be boiled for six minutes or six and a half minutes, I mean this was quite an intense conversation between the two of us.

'Then David will take Harper to school, I'll go back in the gym and then David will come and we'll continue our workout together. We love to work out together.

' Victoria's pursuit of personal wellness also includes a fondness for lymphatic drainage - a gentle, specialised massage designed to stimulate the flow of lymph fluid and clear waste from body tissues. 'I do love a lymphatic drainage, I do,' she said. 'I love a lymphatic In Miami, because there's a large Brazilian community, you get a great lymphatic. 'I don't want someone that's just going to give me a tickle, I want someone that's gonna get in there.

' But despite her enormous success, Victoria told The Beauty Desk Podcast that she struggled with a hitherto unknown lack of confidence in her own appearance before entering her 50s An advocate of health and wellness, Victoria says her personal exercise regime has increased with age, with the former Spice Girl frequently starting the day in her home gym Read More Shirtless David Beckham shows off his tattooed torso as he cruises the Mediterranean Closer to home, the former Spice Girl says her personal skincare treatments are handled by Israeli facialist Keren Bartov - whose celebrity clients include Demi Moore and Kate Moss - after she was recommended by an A-list friend.

'I really trust her, and I think trust is so important when we're talking about beauty,' she said. 'And do you know who told me about her? Kim Kardashian. 'I'm not name dropping, but she did. Kim said to me





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