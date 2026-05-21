Victoria Beckham Indulges in Luxury Beauty Treatments

Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer, recently enjoyed a luxurious evening of beauty treatments at Keren Bartov's clinic in west London. The designer, known for her impeccable skincare, shared a selfie with her facialist, showcasing her glowing complexion after the session.

Victoria Beckham , the fashion designer, recently enjoyed a luxurious evening of beauty treatments at Keren Bartov 's clinic in west London . The designer, known for her impeccable skincare, shared a selfie with her facialist, showcasing her glowing complexion after the session.

Bartov, a celebrity favorite known for her £250 Super Facial, has treated stars like Gal Gadot and Isla Fisher. Victoria's visit to the clinic comes after she revealed her openness to selling her fashion business, which is valued at a staggering £100 million. The designer, who previously faced financial challenges, has seen her fashion line's revenues reach over £100 million, with a recent sold-out collection.

She has also expressed her desire to expand her business, opening stores in New York and Miami. Victoria, who has been open about her journey to success in the fashion industry, shared her pride in building a profitable and successful brand. She also emphasized the importance of supporting each other's dreams in her marriage to David, who has also achieved significant financial success.

Victoria, who has been a successful singer in the past, has decided to focus on her fashion business and her family. She has stated that she is happy with her current path and is excited about the future of her brand





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