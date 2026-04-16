Victoria Beckham Kicks Off 52nd Birthday Celebrations Amidst Family Estrangement Drama

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 52nd birthday with a lavish dinner in Miami with her daughter Harper, while also breaking her silence on the ongoing family rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. She discussed her efforts to protect and love her children amidst public scrutiny and allegations of parental control.

Victoria Beckham marked the start of her 52nd birthday festivities with a lavish dinner at Casadonna in Miami alongside her daughter Harper. The mother-daughter pair shared a tender embrace after Victoria was presented with a white birthday cake during the meal. Prior to her evening out, Victoria shared a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram, detailing her elegant ensemble. She chose a chic navy jersey gown from her eponymous Victoria Beckham collection, priced at £990.

Victoria expressed her delight with the dress, describing it as the perfect party attire for an evening with friends. This celebration comes in the wake of Victoria's candid remarks regarding the perceived estrangement from her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. She emphasized that she and her husband, David, have consistently striven to protect and cherish all their children. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Victoria addressed her relationship with Brooklyn. While the publication noted her reticence to mention him by name, the 51-year-old mother of four spoke directly about the ongoing family tensions for the first time. She stated, 'I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.' Brooklyn, 27, reportedly distanced himself from his family in a social media statement earlier this year, indicating no intention of reconciliation and alleging parental control throughout his life. Victoria was also questioned about any potential remorse for bringing her family, including her four children—Brooklyn, Romeo (23), Cruz (21), and Harper—as well as her parents, into the public sphere. She responded, 'I wouldn’t say it comes with guilt, I’d say that there was a lot of adjusting from my mum and dad, when all of a sudden there were paparazzi outside their house. We’ve really taken our families on this ride with us.' Reports suggest David and Victoria have not communicated with Brooklyn since May of last year, following his and his wife Nicola Peltz's absence from the former footballer's 50th birthday event. Lawyers representing Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly communicated with the Beckhams' legal team, stipulating communication solely through them. Shortly before Christmas, Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents on Instagram, and in January, he released a lengthy social media post detailing his grievances. He alleged that David and Victoria exerted control over him for a significant portion of his life, attempted to create a rift between him and Nicola, and caused him embarrassment during his wedding's first dance due to his mother's perceived inappropriate behavior. Reflecting on all four of her children, Victoria commented on the distinct challenges of parenting young adult and adult children, stating, 'I think that we're trying to do the best we can.' She also asserted that recent negative press has not impacted her fashion and beauty ventures, believing customers purchase her products based on their quality rather than her personal celebrity. Earlier this month, Brooklyn seemingly alluded to his estranged family in a heartfelt anniversary message to his wife, Nicola. The aspiring chef, 27, reiterated his stance in a defiant message to Nicola, highlighting their shared experiences and their strengthened bond. The 2022 wedding in Florida resurfaced in discussions earlier this year when Brooklyn publicly declared his desire for no further family contact. He alleged that his mother had cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute, had 'hijacked' the first dance, and had behaved inappropriately towards him during it. On his Instagram Story on Friday, Brooklyn shared a card he had sent to Nicola, which read: 'Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart. We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend. I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x





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