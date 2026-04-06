Victoria Beckham Leads Family in Celebrating David Beckham's Inter Miami Stadium Opening

Victoria Beckham and her family gathered to celebrate David Beckham's new Inter Miami CF stadium, with heartfelt tributes and displays of pride for the milestone achievement. The event highlighted the family's unity and David's dedication.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her husband David Beckham 's achievement as he unveiled Inter Miami CF's new Freedom Park Stadium on Saturday. The event marked a significant milestone for the former footballer and his MLS team. The opening of the state-of-the-art stadium was a family affair, with Victoria, their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and their respective partners present to show their support.

The family gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the subsequent match between Inter Miami CF and Austin FC, creating a united front to honor David's accomplishment. Victoria expressed her pride on Instagram, sharing heartfelt tributes and video montages of the event, emphasizing the inspirational nature of her husband's journey and dedication to making his dreams a reality. She penned a heartfelt message, declaring that she 'couldn't be prouder' of David. The family's public display of unity highlighted the significance of the occasion for the entire Beckham family and the impact of the new stadium on the Miami community. \David Beckham, along with his family, attended the inaugural event at the new Nu Stadium, where Inter Miami CF will now host its matches, expanding the team's capacity and offering a new home for the MLS franchise. The couple's children, including Romeo and Cruz, and their girlfriends, actively participated in the celebration, showcasing their support and admiration for their father's accomplishments. Cruz, in particular, shared his pride through social media, expressing how his father had inspired him to become a better person. He highlighted the achievement of turning a vision into reality and the historic significance of the stadium opening. The family showed their support for the former footballer and his team, with Romeo sharing a picture of his father at the stadium, while Cruz shared a number of snaps of the venue. The new stadium, with its design and amenities, symbolizes the future of the Inter Miami CF team. The family's presence and their positive messages underscore the importance of their support. The new stadium represents the investment made by David Beckham in the Inter Miami CF team and in the community. \The absence of Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child, from the event raised some eyebrows, given the ongoing estrangement from his parents. This absence drew attention to the complexities within the family dynamic, contrasting with the visible unity displayed by the rest of the family at the stadium opening. While the reasons for Brooklyn's absence remain undisclosed, the focus remained on David's success and the collective celebration by the Beckham family members in attendance. The new stadium is a reflection of David's commitment to the team and the city of Miami. The opening of Nu Stadium, a $750 million project, marks a major step forward for Inter Miami, increasing its capacity and providing a modern venue for fans. The support from David's family, especially his wife and children, emphasized the personal aspect of the success, highlighting the sacrifices and dedication required to reach this stage. The new stadium is located near Miami International Airport, and offers fans a new experience. The Beckham family's presence solidified the significance of the achievement, adding a layer of warmth and personal sentiment to the grand opening. The stadium is expected to boost the profile of the club in the MLS





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