Victoria Beckham open to selling fashion business worth £100 million

Victoria Beckham has revealed she is open to selling her fashion business worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection.

Victoria Beckham has revealed she is open to selling her fashion business worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer.

The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection. Now her fashion line revenues have topped £100 million, and she says she would 'never say never' to selling, considering opportunities for growth.

However, she insists she won't be making a return to singing as she has 'passed the baton onto talented son Cruz'





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