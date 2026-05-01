Victoria Beckham Playfully Scolds David After He Films Her Bottom During Workout

Victoria Beckham jokingly reprimanded David Beckham for filming her backside instead of her pull-ups during a home workout, offering a glimpse into their playful relationship and luxurious lifestyle. Their son, Romeo, and his girlfriend also shared a look inside the family's £12 million Cotswolds mansion.

Victoria Beckham playfully called out her husband, David Beckham , after he prioritized filming her backside over her impressive pull-up form during a recent home workout.

The incident, shared on social media, showcased Victoria’s dedication to fitness and her toned physique, while highlighting David’s playful nature. The 51-year-old Spice Girl looked remarkably fit as she effortlessly completed pull-ups in their luxurious home gym, but David, instead of capturing her strength, focused the camera on her glutes.

Victoria responded with a lighthearted caption, 'While some of us work hard in the gym,' followed by a picture of a sheepish David with his head in his hands, suggesting a gentle reprimand. She later shared further glimpses of her toned figure and a playful shot of David’s muscular physique, adding a teasing 'You're welcome' to her stories.

This playful exchange occurred shortly after their son, Romeo Beckham, and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, offered fans a peek inside the family’s sprawling £12 million Cotswolds mansion. The couple documented their romantic getaway, arriving in a £100,000 Porsche and exploring the estate’s extensive grounds, including a private lake. They enjoyed the luxurious amenities, including a £11,000 Estonian sauna, showcasing David’s physique once again.

Their day continued with a trip to a local farmer’s market to gather ingredients for a delicious dinner enjoyed outdoors. The couple’s relaxed and wholesome content provided a glimpse into their idyllic countryside escape. The mansion itself, previously featured in the Netflix docuseries *Beckham*, is a testament to the couple’s refined taste and appreciation for classic design. The Beckham’s Cotswolds retreat, purchased in 2016 for a reported £6.15 million, is a showcase of rustic luxury.

The home boasts nine bedrooms and is decorated with hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, and high-end furnishings. The documentary revealed details of their expensive taste, including a £10,000 Chesterfield sofa, a £10,000 fireplace, and a £10,000 AGA cooker in the renovated kitchen. The kitchen also features chic dark grey cupboards with gold handles, a concealed fridge, and a traditional pizza oven.

Even the smaller details, like the Daylesford White Stripe Tea Towels at £7.50 each, reflect their commitment to quality and style. Beyond the kitchen and living areas, the mansion includes a grand pool table, a piano, and a beautifully landscaped garden, creating a perfect blend of comfort, elegance, and rural charm. The property truly embodies the Beckham’s lifestyle, balancing their public persona with a desire for privacy and family time in a stunning countryside setting





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Victoria Beckham David Beckham Celebrity Fitness Cotswolds Mansion Romeo Beckham

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