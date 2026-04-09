Victoria Beckham Removes All Tattoos, Erasing Tributes to David

Cruz Beckham confirms Victoria Beckham has removed all her tattoos, including those dedicated to her husband, David. The news sheds light on the fashion icon's evolving personal style and family dynamics.

Cruz Beckham has revealed that his mother, Victoria Beckham , has undergone tattoo removal , erasing all of her previous inkings. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, now 51, previously sported six tattoos, including a Hebrew poem that graced her back. This news emerged during a question and answer session on Instagram, where Cruz responded to a fan's inquiry about his mother's tattoos with a simple 'No not anymore x.

' Victoria's tattoos were often sentimental, with many dedicated to her husband, David Beckham. One notable tattoo on her left wrist featured her husband's initials, DB, alongside the Hebrew phrase 'Together, forever, eternally,' commemorating their tenth wedding anniversary. She also had the numerals VIII-V-MMVI inked beneath it, representing May 8, 2006, the date of their vow renewal, and above this, the words 'De Integro,' meaning 'again from the start.' On her lower back, five stars were tattooed, each representing herself, David, and their three sons: Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn. It is unclear if a star was added to symbolize Harper following her birth in 2011. Adding to this, there was a Hebrew poem running down her back, reading, 'Ani l'dodi li va'ani lo haro'eh bashoshanim,' a phrase David also had tattooed on his arm, translating to 'I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine.'\Victoria's decision to remove her tattoos wasn't recent, sparking interest from fans in 2022 after they noticed the fading of her wrist tattoos in a beauty video. During an interview on The Today Show, Victoria explained that the tattoos were old and not as aesthetically pleasing as she'd prefer, and were 'a little bit thick' and 'bleeding a little bit.' She concluded her feelings by saying, 'I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.' Laser tattoo removal, the most common method, uses focused beams of light to break down the tattoo ink into tiny particles, which the body then removes through the bloodstream and excretory systems. The cost of tattoo removal varies depending on the size of the tattoo, with private clinics charging around £150 per session for a small tattoo, going up to £800 for larger designs. Multiple sessions, often eight to ten, are typically needed for larger tattoos. While the procedure can cause some discomfort, blistering, and redness, it is rare for a tattoo to disappear completely.\While Victoria has removed her tattoos, her husband, David Beckham, still has many tattoos across his body. Their sons are also following suit, choosing to get their own tattoos. This story also highlights some of the family dynamics, and the fact that Brooklyn Beckham seems to have distanced himself from his family. In January, Brooklyn reportedly shared a scathing social media post, declaring his intention to not reconcile with his parents and accusing them of exerting control over his life. Since then, Brooklyn has covered up several tattoos dedicated to his family, including a tattoo honoring his father. He still has a 'brotherhood' tattoo on his right leg, and a ballerina tattoo, which symbolizes his younger sister Harper. In 2023, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz got matching 'brotherhood' tattoos. While Brooklyn and Romeo have them on their legs, Cruz has his on his hand. Brooklyn covered up a tattoo tribute to his father that read 'Dad' and the nickname 'Love you Bust,' under it. Similarly, he covered up the names of his siblings which were inked on his fingers. Brooklyn had unveiled the words 'mama's boy' on his chest in 2019 to honor his mother. However, recent photographs have shown these have been covered up as well





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Tattoo Removal Cruz Beckham David Beckham Brooklyn Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooklyn Beckham Promotes Hot Sauce Cloud 23 with Wife Nicola Peltz in Racy CampaignBrooklyn Beckham enlists his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a promotional campaign for his hot sauce, Cloud 23, featuring suggestive imagery. The campaign comes after facing legal challenges over the brand name, which has now been resolved.

Read more »

'Humiliating' revelation from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding will make you winceA new detail has been revealed about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding involving his feud with David and Victoria.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's 'brave face' for birthday after Brooklyn's 'knife to the heart'EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham turns 52 next week but insiders tell new magazine that she is 'heartbroken' ahead of her special day thanks to the rift with eldest son Brooklyn

Read more »

Cruz Beckham Shares Parental Advice and Opens Up About Personal LifeCruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, reveals advice from his parents, discusses his relationship with Jackie Apostel, and shares insights into his music and family dynamics, including dealing with family estrangement. The article touches on his career, personal life, and familial relationships, offering a glimpse into the youngest Beckham's life.

Read more »

Brooklyn Beckham set to reclaim famous name trademarked by mum VictoriaPosh and Becks are said to have offered to meet their estranged son to make ammends

Read more »

Why doesn't Brooklyn Beckham 'own his name' and why might he try and 'win it' from parents?Embattled eldest child locked in another feud with David and Victoria Beckham over copyright

Read more »