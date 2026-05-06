Victoria Beckham Responds to Son Brooklyn's Allegations in Candid Interview

Victoria Beckham addresses her estranged son Brooklyn's explosive claims about 'Brand Beckham' in a new interview, offering her perspective on the family's dynamic and the origins of their collective brand. The fashion icon discusses the pressures of fame and the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

Victoria Beckham has responded to her estranged son Brooklyn's recent allegations in a candid interview, shedding light on the family's dynamic and the origins of their collective brand.

The 27-year-old aspiring chef made headlines earlier this year when he publicly distanced himself from his famous family, accusing them of prioritizing public image over genuine relationships. In a conversation with entrepreneur Emma Grede on her podcast Aspire, the 52-year-old fashion icon addressed the controversy, emphasizing that the so-called 'Brand Beckham' was never a deliberate creation.

She explained that their success was a natural progression from their individual careers, with David Beckham's early endorsements for Adidas, Brylcreem, and Pepsi, and her own experiences in the Spice Girls, where she learned the intricacies of branding and marketing. Victoria also clarified that she and David have always pursued separate ventures, with him focusing on Inter Miami and her building her fashion and beauty empire.

She dismissed the notion of 'Brand Beckham' as an external perception, stating that they never consciously set out to create a unified brand. The interview also touched on the pressures her children faced growing up in the spotlight, with Victoria acknowledging their struggles while maintaining that she always tried to shield them from the public eye. This comes after Brooklyn's scathing six-page statement, where he accused his parents of controlling narratives and prioritizing public promotion over authenticity.

He claimed that his parents attempted to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, even going so far as to cancel the design of her wedding dress at the last minute. Brooklyn also alleged that his parents pressured him to sign away the rights to his name before his wedding, which he refused to do, leading to a strained relationship.

Victoria's interview provides a counterpoint to Brooklyn's claims, offering a glimpse into the complexities of a family navigating fame and fortune





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