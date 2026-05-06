Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Daily Routine and Harper’s Beauty Brand Ambitions

Victoria Beckham shares insights into her daily life, including her fitness regimen, work schedule, and family dynamics. She also discusses her daughter Harper’s upcoming beauty brand, inspired by her struggles with acne.

Victoria Beckham has offered a rare glimpse into her daily routine, revealing the structured yet family-oriented life she leads behind the scenes. The 52-year-old fashion mogul appeared on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast, where she discussed her business ventures and shared details about her life in the Beckham household.

Beckham’s day begins with preparing breakfast for her 14-year-old daughter, Harper, while her husband, David, is described as 'not a morning person.

' Harper humorously likened her father to the character Anger from Inside Out, while she identified with Joy. Victoria then dives into her rigorous fitness routine, starting with a 45-minute solo weightlifting session before David joins her for an additional hour of exercise. Despite Emma’s surprise at the length of her gym time, Victoria clarified that David is the 'part-timer' in their workout regimen.

After her workout, Victoria heads to her office, located just 10 minutes from their £31.5 million London townhouse. She emphasized her hands-on approach to her businesses, spending five days a week at her atelier and working closely with her team. Her fashion business spans London and Paris, while her beauty brand is based in New York, requiring frequent travel.

Victoria’s dedication to her work is evident, as she described her role as multi-faceted and deeply involved in every aspect of her businesses. When she returns home, family time takes priority. The Beckhams prioritize communication, with a strict no-phones policy during their 6 p.m. family dinners. Victoria stressed the importance of being present and connected, highlighting their close-knit dynamic.

The interview also touched on Harper’s struggles with acne, which inspired her to launch her own beauty brand. Harper, who is set to debut a Gen Z and Gen Alpha-focused skincare line inspired by South Korean cosmetics this summer, approached Victoria with detailed PowerPoint presentations outlining her vision. Victoria recalled Harper’s determination, saying she wanted to create a brand that addressed the issues she faced with her skin.

The Beckhams have a history of protecting their children’s names for commercial use, with Victoria registering Harper’s name for potential branding opportunities when she was just five years old. Victoria’s pride in her children’s ambitions was evident as she described Harper’s drive and involvement in her beauty development meetings from a young age





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Harper Beckham Beauty Brand Family Life Fitness Routine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Enjoy Romantic New York Outing Following Lavish Family Estate RevealRomeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, were seen hand-in-hand in New York City, shortly after David Beckham's 51st birthday. The couple recently shared a glimpse into the Beckham family's £12 million Cotswolds mansion, showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Extends Olive Branch to Brooklyn with Birthday GiftVictoria Beckham appears to be making an effort to reconcile with son Brooklyn by including him in a birthday gift to David Beckham, despite recent public statements of estrangement. The gesture comes as David celebrates his 51st birthday and Brooklyn remains largely silent on social media.

Read more »

Harper Beckham: Balancing Teen Life and 'Brand Beckham'A look at the life of Harper Beckham, the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham, and the challenges she faces as a teenager growing up in the public eye, amid concerns about her role in her parents' business ventures.

Read more »

Is Victoria Beckham's Internet-Breaking Foundation Worth It?The day is here, finally Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader's internet-breaking foundation formula is back in stock, so I had to try it. Shop now on Grazia.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Launches Beauty Brand Inspired by Acne Struggles as Spice Girls Consider Hologram ShowVictoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper’s acne battle led to her launching a Gen Z-focused beauty brand, while the Spice Girls explore a digital hologram show for their 30th anniversary.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Responds to Son Brooklyn's Allegations in Candid InterviewVictoria Beckham addresses her estranged son Brooklyn's explosive claims about 'Brand Beckham' in a new interview, offering her perspective on the family's dynamic and the origins of their collective brand. The fashion icon discusses the pressures of fame and the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

Read more »