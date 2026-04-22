Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Haircare Secrets: The Products Behind Her Luscious Locks

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shares the two Oribe products she swears by for healthy, glossy hair – the Oribe Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, available at SPACE NK.

Victoria Beckham , the renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl, has shared her secret to maintaining her consistently radiant skin and lustrous hair. Fans eager to emulate her glamorous look will be delighted to learn the specific haircare products she relies on – the Oribe Signature Shampoo and Oribe Signature Conditioner .

This revelation comes shortly after Beckham showcased a stunning new 'bronde' hairstyle, perfectly timed for the summer season. The designer consistently champions these products, which are available for purchase at SPACE NK, retailing at £42 for the shampoo and £44 for the conditioner. The Oribe Signature Shampoo is formulated as a deeply restorative treatment, meticulously crafted with a blend of premium botanical ingredients. Its purpose is to deliver exceptional shine and strength to the hair.

The nourishing formula incorporates extracts of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower, working synergistically to fortify and condition hair of all lengths. Beyond its conditioning properties, the shampoo is rich in antioxidants, providing a protective barrier against the damaging effects of styling and environmental stressors. Key benefits include a lightweight texture that avoids residue buildup, effective cleansing action, deep nourishment, conditioning properties, and the ability to repair delicate hair strands. It’s designed to leave hair feeling revitalized and looking its best.

The shampoo isn’t just about cleansing; it’s about providing a holistic treatment for healthier, more vibrant hair. Complementing the shampoo, the Oribe Signature Conditioner is designed to deliver intense moisture and nourishment with a weightless feel. This conditioner is a powerhouse of hydration, utilizing hydrating polymers to restore the hair’s youthful appearance and enhance its natural shine and gloss.

It excels at detangling, effortlessly smoothing out knots and tangles thanks to ingredients like macadamia nut seed oil, moringa seed extract, and wheat proteins. Like the shampoo, the conditioner also features the signature watermelon, edelweiss flower, and lychee complex, imparting a delightful and lingering fragrance. Beckham herself has previously expressed her fondness for these products, stating to Into The Gloss that she appreciates them simply because of their incredible scent.

This endorsement further solidifies their place as staples in her beauty routine. The recent unveiling of her 'bronde' makeover, achieved through a subtle brown-blonde balayage, further highlighted the health and vibrancy of her hair, likely a testament to the consistent use of these Oribe products. The new shade, dubbed 'Posh Mum Bronde', has gained attention, mirroring a similar trend popularized by the Princess of Wales.

Beckham showcased this look during promotional appearances for her collaboration with Gap and at her birthday celebrations, where observers noted the striking resemblance between her and her daughter, Harper





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