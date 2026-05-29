Victoria Beckham's Chic Ibiza Getaway Inspires Fans to Copy Her Fashion A-Game

The Beckham family's recent luxury getaway to Ibiza has left fans in awe of their chic fashion choices. Victoria Beckham, her teenage daughter Harper, and Romeo, 23, were seen in a variety of stylish outfits that have now been tracked down by The Daily Mail. The fashion designer wore a stylish black strappy sundress, which displayed her gym-honed physique. Harper switched style inspiration from her mum Victoria to her brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses. Meanwhile, Kim Turnbull opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals.

Ever since she burst onto the scene as a Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham has been the undisputed poster girl for chic fashion . Having successfully transitioned from Posh Spice to the head of a serious, high-end fashion label, she continues to leave the public in awe of her sleek style, a trait that has officially been inherited by her teenage daughter, Harper.

Their recent luxury getaway to Ibiza was no different, sending fans into a frenzy to source the family's iconic holiday wardrobe. Whether she was lounging on a superyacht in a sheer black dress and bucket hat or strolling the beach in a lacy number, Victoria and her family brought her signature fashion A-game. The Daily Mail has now tracked down the exact pieces, plus a matching lineup of budget-friendly lookalikes, so you can channel your inner Beckham this summer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Beckham Chic Fashion Ibiza Getaway Lookalikes Gap Studio Slip Maxi Dress Gianvito Rossi Sofia 70 Thong Sandals Lack Of Color Raffia Inca Sunhat Hermès Oran Sandals Bottega Veneta Bag Guess Slip Dress Novo Mule Sandals Bottega Veneta Mini Bag Hermès Oran Sandal Gap Studio Slip Maxi Dress Gianvito Rossi Sofia 70 Thong Sandals Lack Of Color Raffia Inca Sunhat Hermès Oran Sandals Bottega Veneta Bag Guess Slip Dress Novo Mule Sandals Bottega Veneta Mini Bag

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Harper Beckham Shifts Style Muse to Brother Romeo's Girlfriend Kim Turnbull in IbizaHarper Beckham, 14, has swapped her mother Victoria's fashion influence for her brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, as the duo were spotted twinning in brown dresses during a family holiday in Ibiza. Harper accessorized with a £415 Jacquemus bag and kitten heels, while Kim opted for Hermés sandals. The Beckhams, including David and Victoria, are staying on their £16 million yacht. Separately, Victoria Beckham addressed potential sale of her fashion label, citing expansion plans for New York and Miami, while Harper is reportedly developing a beauty line despite naming rights challenges.

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