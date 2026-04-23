Victoria Beckham's Family Support Launch of GAP Collaboration Amidst Ongoing Feud

Victoria Beckham launched her new GAP collection in New York with support from David, Harper, and Cruz, while son Brooklyn was absent amid family tensions. The collection is a nostalgic tribute to her early style and a move towards accessible fashion.

Victoria Beckham celebrated the launch of her collaborative range with GAP in New York City on Wednesday evening, receiving strong support from her family. Husband David Beckham, daughter Harper, 14, and son Cruz, 21, along with Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, were present at the event.

Notably absent was her eldest son, Brooklyn, 27, amidst ongoing family tensions. The collection itself is a nostalgic nod to Beckham’s early style influences, featuring classic denim jackets, capri pants, and minimalist T-shirts, effectively bringing her ‘VB’ aesthetic to a widely accessible high-street brand. The launch was attended by a number of prominent figures including actress and model Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, and fashion editor Nina García.

Beckham described the collaboration as a ‘pinch me moment,’ expressing her hope that a new generation will experience the same excitement she felt shopping at Gap during her youth. She reminisced about shopping at Gap with her mother and sister, highlighting that growing up, high-street brands were her primary access to fashion. This sentiment underscores the personal connection she has to the project and her desire to make style accessible.

The launch follows a recent television interview where Beckham addressed a ‘challenging’ past year, alluding to the family feud with Brooklyn without directly naming him. She emphasized the importance of protecting her children and the strong support system she and David share with their families. She also spoke of their mutual encouragement and ambition, highlighting their enduring partnership. David Beckham also publicly showed his support, sharing a heartfelt tribute and a photo with Harper after the event.

The family’s presence at the launch, despite the ongoing situation with Brooklyn, demonstrates a united front and a commitment to celebrating Victoria’s professional achievements. The GAP x Victoria Beckham collection represents a significant move in the fashion world, blending Beckham’s sophisticated design sensibility with the affordability and accessibility of a beloved high-street brand. Victoria shared numerous photos from the event on Instagram, thanking the teams involved and her loved ones for their support.

The event and the collection itself signal a return to Beckham’s roots and a desire to connect with a broader audience through a nostalgic and relatable fashion offering. The collaboration is poised to resonate with both long-time fans of Victoria Beckham and a new generation of shoppers





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