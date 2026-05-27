Victoria Beckham's Fashion Moment on Rocky Ground

Victoria Beckham's fashion sense was on full display as she navigated uneven terrain in her signature stilettos during a family holiday to Formentera. The designer, 52, was joined by her family for a lunch at the Es Moli de Sal restaurant, where she sported a pair of towering heels despite the rocky ground.

Victoria Beckham 's fashion sense was on full display as she navigated uneven terrain in her signature stilettos during a family holiday to Formentera . The designer, 52, was joined by her family for a lunch at the Es Moli de Sal restaurant, where she sported a pair of towering heels despite the rocky ground.

Her husband David was seen helping her across the ground, reminiscent of a similar moment when her friend Lauren Sanchez walked along a rocky Ibiza beach in August last year. Victoria's son Romeo documented the hilarious moment, recording his mother hobbling over the rocks. The designer's fashion label, which was founded in 2008, has reportedly had debts of £53.9million in 2022.

However, sales rose to £112.7million in 2024, and Victoria revealed she is open to selling the brand. Speaking to the Financial Times, Victoria said she would 'never say never' to selling and is looking at growth opportunities. The brand is set to expand into retail, with stores opening in New York and Miami. Victoria's daughter Harper is also launching a beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics.

However, the teenager was denied naming rights in the US for her beauty line, HIKU BY Harper, due to existing trademarks. The Beckhams have six months to appeal the decision. Victoria revealed how Harper's struggles with acne had inspired the beauty brand, and that she wants to create a brand that can help others avoid similar struggles.

The designer's fashion sense and entrepreneurial spirit were on full display during the family holiday, as she navigated the rocky terrain in her signature stilettos and spoke about her plans for her fashion label and her daughter's beauty range





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