Victoria Beckham's Hilarious Tribute Highlights David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Victoria Beckham delivered a witty speech at her husband David Beckham's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joking about her Spice World movie role before praising his character. Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria attended, while son Brooklyn was absent. David reflected on his unexpected fame and production work.

Victoria Beckham delivered a humorous speech at her husband David Beckham 's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony on Friday night. The former Spice Girl, 52, joked about her own acting career, referencing her role in the critically panned film Spice World : The Movie, saying she initially thought she was there to receive a star for that performance.

Her witty remark drew laughter from the crowd before she transitioned to a heartfelt tribute to David, praising his drive, determination, ambition, kindness, loyalty, and commitment. She also shared a public display of affection by grabbing David's face for a kiss following her speech. Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the Beckhams, was present and gave a speech reflecting on David's journey from a young boy with a dream to a global icon.

Their friend Eva Longoria also attended, along with their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Notably, their eldest son Brooklyn was absent, despite the event taking place near his home. David, 51, wore a navy blue suit while Victoria stunned in a grey satin dress. The star was awarded in the sports entertainment category, coinciding with the U.S. playing in the World Cup.

David's production company, Studio 99, which produced the popular Netflix series about the Beckham family, contributed to this honor. His plaque is located at the center of Hollywood Boulevard, not far from Brooklyn's multimillion-dollar mansion. In an interview with Variety, David expressed humility, stating he never imagined receiving a star, as his original goal was simply to be a successful soccer player for Manchester United and England. He emphasized that fame and wealth were not his primary motivations.

He also commented on his connection to Hollywood, noting he had only minor roles in Guy Ritchie's movies for fun and prefers to stay in his lane. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in David's post-football career, celebrating his influence in sports and entertainment





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Victoria Beckham David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Spice World Tom Cruise Eva Longoria Brooklyn Beckham Studio 99 Netflix Speech Ceremony

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