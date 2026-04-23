Victoria Beckham's Sadness Reveals Deep Rift with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

A year after losing contact with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly heartbroken. The situation came to light during Victoria's Netflix documentary premiere, where Brooklyn's absence was keenly felt, highlighting a family feud that shows no signs of resolution.

The atmosphere surrounding Victoria Beckham 's Netflix documentary premiere last October offered a stark glimpse into the deep rift within the Beckham family. Just moments before she took the stage, a palpable sadness hung over the usually impeccably composed fashion designer.

The absence of her eldest son, Brooklyn, from the event – and from all family photos taken that night – spoke volumes. He was 5,000 miles away in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and there was no communication, not even a simple text message, to acknowledge the significance of the occasion. This wasn't an isolated incident.

The situation has escalated to a point where David and Victoria haven't had contact with Brooklyn for over a year, beginning in the lead-up to David's 50th birthday. Despite flying to London by private jet, Brooklyn and Nicola deliberately avoided all of David’s celebratory events, choosing instead to remain secluded in a hotel while close family friends and associates gathered nearby. The Beckhams’ disappointment quickly morphed into a deeper sense of hurt and, reportedly, blame.

Sources suggest they believe Nicola Peltz exerts undue control over Brooklyn and actively seeks to create drama, preventing him from attending family gatherings. The couple’s absence from David’s milestone birthday was particularly painful, especially considering they had attended the launch of David’s own Netflix documentary at the same venue just two years prior. This contrast served as a harsh reminder of how fractured their relationship had become.

The situation has been described as a year of utter despair for the Beckham family, with each attempt at reconciliation seemingly met with further setbacks. Initially, there was hope that the conflict was merely a temporary disagreement, a 'bratty strop' that would eventually subside.

However, as time has passed, that hope has dwindled, replaced by a growing sense of resignation. The family friend’s words paint a picture of escalating tension and repeated disappointments. What began as a perceived reaction to not getting their way has spiraled into a series of shocking events, each one further widening the divide. The Beckhams are reportedly heartbroken by the situation, struggling to understand how their relationship with their beloved son has deteriorated to such an extent.

The absence of Brooklyn and Nicola from key family moments has left a void, and the lack of communication has only deepened the pain. The situation is further complicated by the influence of Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, who appear to be closely aligned with their daughter. The once-close-knit Beckham family is now grappling with a profound sense of loss and uncertainty, with the future of their relationship with Brooklyn hanging in the balance.

The situation is a stark reminder of how family dynamics can be irrevocably altered by external influences and unresolved conflicts





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