Victoria Beckham Shares Tender Kiss with Tom Cruise During David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Victoria Beckham received a tender kiss from longtime friend Tom Cruise while supporting her husband David at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. David was honored in the sports entertainment category, coinciding with the US World Cup start, and his star recognizes his production company's work on a Netflix series. Victoria delivered a speech mixing humor about Spice World with heartfelt praise for David's character. The event highlighted the Beckhams' enduring friendship with Tom Cruise, dating back to 2007, and featured family and celebrity attendees.

Victoria Beckham shared a tender moment with longtime family friend Tom Cruise during her husband David Beckham 's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, receiving a kiss on the hand or cheek as she sat beside the Mission Impossible star while David delivered his speech.

The gesture, captured by onlookers and photographers, underscored the deep bond between the Beckhams and Cruise, a friendship that began in 2007 when David joined LA Galaxy and has since become a cornerstone of their social circle in Los Angeles. David Beckham, 51, was formally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the sports entertainment category, an accolade that arrives as the US national team begins play in the World Cup.

The recognition also celebrates the success of his production company, Studio 99, behind the popular Netflix documentary series about the Beckham family's life. The star was placed at the center of Hollywood Boulevard, a prime location symbolizing his crossover from sports into broader cultural influence. During the ceremony, Victoria Beckham, 52, took the podium for a speech that blended her trademark dry wit with genuine affection for her husband of 27 years.

She began by joking that she had assumed she was there to receive her own star for her role in the critically panned but cult-favorite film Spice World: The Movie, prompting laughter from the audience. She then shifted to a heartfelt tribute, praising David's drive, determination, ambition, kindness, loyalty, and commitment to loved ones. After the speeches, Victoria couldn't resist showing public displays of affection, grabbing David's face to kiss him.

Tom Cruise, 63, also spoke at the event, delivering a moving induction speech that highlighted David's humble beginnings and relentless work ethic. Cruise reflected on how a young boy's dream and discipline led to global fame, drawing parallels to his own journey.

Their friendship, often described as a "full circle" moment by sources, was cemented further when Cruise presented David with the star, a role sources said only he could fill, recalling a shared memory of a "date night" watching the film Jerry Maguire. The ceremony, a star-studded affair, was attended by the couple's children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as close friend Eva Longoria.

Notably absent was their eldest son Brooklyn, who lives about 20 minutes away in the Trousdale Estate with wife Nicola Peltz, an aspiring actress. David later admitted in an interview with Variety that he never imagined such Hollywood recognition, saying his only childhood dream was to play soccer for Manchester United and England. He expressed gratitude for the unexpected fame while emphasizing he prefers to "stay in his lane," aside from a few fun cameos in Guy Ritchie films.

Both David and Victoria dressed elegantly for the occasion-David in a navy blue suit, Victoria in a figure-hugging grey satin dress-as they celebrated a milestone that blends sport, entertainment, and family legacy. The event not only honored Beckham's athletic achievements and media ventures but also served as a public testament to the couple's enduring partnership and the supportive friendships that have flourished alongside their success





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Victoria Beckham Tom Cruise David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Spice World PDA Friendship Ceremony Netflix Series Studio 99

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