Victoria Beckham Targeted with Joke About Her Expression at Time100 Gala Amid Family Feud

Comedian Nikki Glaser playfully poked fun at Victoria Beckham's serious expression during the Time100 Gala, while Victoria recently addressed a 'challenging' year and a family feud with her son Brooklyn in a TV interview.

Victoria Beckham found herself the subject of a playful jab during the prestigious Time100 Gala in New York City. The event, celebrating this year’s list of influential individuals, saw Victoria and her husband, Sir David Beckham , radiating glamour.

However, comedian Nikki Glaser’s routine took a lighthearted turn towards Victoria’s famously stoic demeanor. Glaser playfully questioned what it would take to elicit a genuine smile from the fashion designer, noting her success as both a pop star and a designer, and emphasizing her status as a prominent British figure. The moment was captured on video, showing Victoria responding with a somewhat forced smile while David chuckled nervously beside her.

The gala appearance followed a recent television interview where Victoria addressed a 'challenging' past year, subtly referencing a family feud with her son, Brooklyn. While avoiding direct mention of Brooklyn, she emphasized the importance of protecting her children and the strong support system she and David share with their families. She highlighted their ability to find humor amidst difficulties and their mutual encouragement of each other’s ambitions.

The interview came after Brooklyn publicly severed ties with his parents, accusing them of controlling behavior. Since then, David and Victoria have not been seen with their eldest son. Victoria also touched upon the importance of her children behaving 'appropriately,' a comment seemingly linked to the ongoing family dynamics. At the Time100 Gala, Victoria showcased an elegant off-white silk gown, a testament to her fashion prowess, while David looked dapper in a classic suit.

The couple were photographed holding hands, projecting an image of unity. The incident with Glaser, while momentarily awkward, underscores Victoria’s public persona and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her family life. The Beckhams continue to navigate personal challenges while maintaining their prominent positions in the public eye. Victoria’s comments on family and support, coupled with the playful ribbing at the gala, offer a glimpse into the complexities of their lives and the enduring strength of their relationship.

The event and subsequent media coverage highlight the intersection of celebrity, family dynamics, and public perception





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