Victoria Beckham Targeted with Joke About Her Expression at Time100 Gala

Comedian Nikki Glaser playfully poked fun at Victoria Beckham's serious demeanor during the Time100 Gala, while Victoria recently addressed a challenging year and family issues in a TV interview.

Victoria Beckham found herself the subject of a playful jab during the prestigious Time100 Gala in New York City. The event, celebrating this year’s list of influential individuals, saw Victoria and her husband, Sir David Beckham , radiating glamour.

However, comedian Nikki Glaser’s routine took a lighthearted turn towards Victoria’s famously stoic expressions. Glaser playfully questioned what it would take to elicit a genuine smile from the fashion designer, noting her success as both a pop star and a designer, and emphasizing her status as a prominent British figure. Footage captured Victoria responding with a somewhat forced smile, while David chuckled nervously beside her.

The incident occurred as Victoria showcased an elegant look in an off-white silk gown, a testament to her disciplined diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables, as described by David. Sir David, recently knighted by King Charles, proudly accompanied his wife, dressed in a classic suit. This event follows a recent television interview where Victoria addressed a 'challenging' year, subtly referencing a family feud with her son, Brooklyn.

She emphasized the importance of protecting her children and the strong support system she and David share with their families. Victoria highlighted their ability to find humor amidst difficulties, praising David’s comedic talent. The family dynamic has been under scrutiny following Brooklyn’s public statement in January, severing ties with his parents and alleging controlling behavior. Since then, David and Victoria haven’t been seen with their eldest son.

Victoria reiterated the couple’s commitment to supporting each other’s ambitions and fostering the best versions of themselves. She also touched upon the importance of her youngest daughter, Harper, behaving 'appropriately,' a comment that followed Brooklyn’s claims about Victoria’s conduct at his wedding. Despite the ongoing family issues, Victoria continues to maintain a public presence, sharing glimpses of her life on social media and emphasizing the strength of her relationship with David





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