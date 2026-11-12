Victoria Beckham Transfers Trademark Rights to Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham returns legal trademark rights to her estranged son Brooklyn, resolving a dispute over name ownership amid family tensions and financial negotiations.

Victoria Beckham has officially transferred the legal ownership of her son Brooklyn Beckham's name trademark back to him, marking a significant shift in their long-standing public dispute. This move addresses the aspiring chef's January allegations that his parents attempted to bribe him into signing away rights that would impact his wife, Nicola, and their future children. Documents lodged with the UK Intellectual Property Office confirm that Victoria actively completed the necessary paperwork to return these rights ahead of the December expiry date.

Legal Transfer of Name Trademarks

The transfer of intellectual property rights was not a passive administrative renewal but a deliberate action taken by the former Spice Girl. According to sources close to the family, Victoria sought to ensure a smooth handover of the trademarks immediately upon receiving documentation requests. This active involvement signifies a strategic decision to return control of the brands to their respective owners as each of her children reaches adulthood and establishes their independent careers.

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Original records from the UK Intellectual Property Office show that Victoria took out the trademark for Brooklyn's name in December 2016. The registration covered a wide array of commercial classes including cosmetics, aftershaves, clothes, shoes, sportswear, hats, toys, television shows, and music. By facilitating this transfer, the family ensures that Brooklyn will be free to renew and manage the use of his name using his own legal team when the current term expires this December.

Dispute Over Brokerage and Family Tensions

Brooklyn Beckham has been vocal about his frustrations regarding the timing and nature of the previous negotiations. He claimed that his parents were adamant he sign the agreement before his wedding date, arguing that the terms would have negatively affected his financial standing post-marriage. He stated that his refusal to sign before the ceremony strained the relationship, noting that they have not treated him the same way since that holdout impacted the payday associated with the deal.

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Further complicating the narrative, an insider revealed that Victoria contacted Brooklyn before his marriage to Nicola Peltz, emphasizing that his father, David Beckham, had a very big deal requiring his signature. Critics and family sources suggested that Brooklyn had discarded his own advisers at the time and relied solely on lawyers associated with the Peltz family, who may have either misunderstood the agreement or were acting obstructively to protect their own interests.

Conversely, industry insiders and representatives for David Beckham have characterized the agreement as a standard protective measure for the family brand. They argue that the deal was tied to David selling a majority stake in his brand management company, DB Ventures, for $269 million in 2022. This arrangement was designed to carve out the children from their parents' commercial partners, ensuring that no one would ever restrict Brooklyn's rights to his own name regardless of whether he signed the specific contract.

Financial Stakes and Future Reconciliation

The legal maneuvering occurs against the backdrop of substantial family wealth and complex business entanglements. The Beckham family fortune is currently estimated at around $673 million, a figure that is dwarfed by the net worth of Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, which stands at an estimated $1.6 billion. These vast financial resources underscore the importance of intellectual property protection and the high stakes involved in managing the Beckham brand legacy.

Historical context from the intellectual property filings reveals that David Beckham registered his own name as a trademark in 2000, while Victoria followed suit in 2002 as she embarked on her solo music career. These registrations were initially intended to protect their emerging brands when the children were younger. Now that all three sons are adults with their own businesses, the family hopes this final transfer of rights will resolve lingering tensions and pave the way for meaningful reconciliation in time, although the Daily Mail has contacted representatives for further comment on the ongoing situation.