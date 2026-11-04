Victoria Cipriani Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Upcoming Surgery

Victoria Cipriani, ex-wife of rugby star Danny Cipriani, discloses her eight-month battle with cancer and imminent surgery while addressing past divorce claims.

Victoria Cipriani has publicly disclosed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, revealing the diagnosis to her followers after an eight-month journey. The mental health campaigner announced that she has completed her initial therapy phase and is now preparing to undergo surgical intervention. She shared these personal details via a lengthy Instagram post, providing transparency about her health struggles during this period.

Health Journey and Hospital Routine

Victoria described the hospital environment as a familiar space, noting that she has visited regularly since March. She referenced specific staff members by name, including Brenda from the coffee shop and receptionists Jackie and Miles, illustrating the routine nature of her visits. She highlighted that she no longer needs to search for parking, joking that this was her only special treatment during the process.

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The mother-of-two emphasized that she did not receive any preferential medical attention despite her public profile. Her statement reflected on the passage of time spent in hospital corridors, where she observed other patients and engaged in deep self-reflection. This period allowed her to analyze her life decisions, the people she trusted, and both her successes and failures.

Addressing Rumors and Personal Reflections

In her message, Victoria directly addressed online speculation regarding her physical appearance and weight loss. She refuted claims circulating in direct messages that she was using Mounjaro or suffering from anorexia. She expressed frustration at the volume of unsolicited opinions from strangers who claimed knowledge of her private medical situation without factual basis.

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She admitted that the experience was frightening and that the treatment made her physically unwell on many days. Despite the difficulties, she noted moments of laughter and significant personal growth regarding the power of the mind. She credited a small circle of friends who genuinely supported her, contrasting their presence with the silence of others.

Divorce Context and Ex-Husband Claims

The disclosure comes amidst ongoing tensions with her former husband, Danny Cipriani, whom she married in 2021. Their relationship ended in a bitter divorce, with Victoria filing for separation in August 2024. She had previously alleged that Danny left her with significant debt and used a secret phone to message other women during their marriage.

Victoria also accused Danny of spending £600 a month on drugs, a claim made during their contentious split. She stated she felt blindsided when he announced their separation on social media without explanation. These allegations highlight the complex personal history surrounding her current public health announcement.

Danny Cipriani's New Life and Controversy

Danny Cipriani, aged 39, has moved on to a new chapter, marrying American actress AnnaLynne McCord in August. The wedding took place in a Californian backyard garden, marking a fresh start for the rugby athlete. However, the couple faced significant public backlash following their nuptials due to financial arrangements related to the event.

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The controversy centered on a Honeyfund crowdfunding registry launched to cover wedding expenses. Critics questioned the appropriateness of seeking donations for such a significant life event. This public scrutiny adds another layer of complexity to the narrative surrounding Danny Cipriani's recent personal developments.

Victoria declined to use the word cancer in her post, stating she did not want to give the condition more attention than it already received. Her focus remained on the practical steps of surgery and the emotional lessons learned during her treatment. She concluded by expressing gratitude for those who stood by her, rather than resentment toward those who did not.