New Agenda C Synesis poll reveals Labor trailing in Victoria, with the Coalition leading significantly ahead of the November 28 election, risking a historic loss after 12 years.

A major new poll indicates that the Victorian Labor government is on the verge of a historic election defeat, having dropped to third place in several regions and facing a landslide loss to the Coalition. The Agenda C /Synesis poll, conducted during the first week of pre-poll voting, reveals that the Coalition leads with 33 per cent of the primary vote, significantly ahead of Labor on 25 per cent and One Nation on 24 per cent. This result marks a dramatic 12-point fall in Labor's primary vote compared to the 2022 election, signaling a profound shift in voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming ballot.

Coalition Leads on Primary and Two-Party Vote

The Coalition holds a commanding 59 per cent to 41 per cent lead over Labor on a two-party preferred basis, according to voters' stated preferences in the survey. Agenda C managing director Carrington Brigham highlighted that the Coalition leads on first preferences with 33 per cent to Labor's 25 and One Nation's 24, while also leading Labor 59-41 on preferred second choices. The survey also found that Labor is effectively tied with One Nation, with both parties recording 50 per cent support in a direct head-to-head contest, illustrating the fragmentation of the anti-government vote.

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Poll Methodology and Regional Voting Trends

The Synesis poll for Agenda C and Antenna surveyed 1,772 Victorian adults between November 10 and 18, with results weighted by age, gender, region, and education to produce an effective sample of 1,381 respondents. The survey carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points, providing a robust snapshot of the electorate's mood. In regional Victoria, One Nation and the Coalition are neck-and-neck, each attracting 35 per cent support, while Labor lags significantly on just 20 per cent, confirming that outside Melbourne, the conservative bloc is consolidating its strength.

Jess Wilson Poised for Historic Victorian Premiership

If the Coalition wins the November 28 election, it will secure the first time a woman has been voted in as Victorian premier, with 36-year-old Jess Wilson becoming the youngest premier in more than a century. This outcome would end a 12-year run for Labor, who have governed the state since 2014, marking a significant political realignment in Victoria. Ben Carroll and Labor have seen a significant drop in voter support, while Jess Wilson and the Coalition are on track for victory, shifting the trajectory of state politics after over a decade of Labor dominance.

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Cost of Living Drives Voter Concerns Amidst High Turnout

Nearly two-thirds of Victorians, 63 per cent, ranked cost of living among their top two concerns, making it the clear election issue, while crime and community safety came second with 40 per cent support. The survey highlights that no other issue was identified by more than 23 per cent of respondents, underscoring the economic pressures driving the campaign. Meanwhile, Victorians have cast a record number of early votes before election day, with Victorian Electoral Commission figures showing 839,449 early votes lodged between Wednesday and Saturday, a 51 per cent increase from the 556,188 votes cast during the same period of the 2022 campaign.

Richard Marles Defends Carroll Despite Dismal Poll Numbers

Appearing on ABC's Insiders on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles repeatedly defended the Victorian Premier and refused to concede that Labor was heading for defeat, stating that the election has not happened yet and polls can be wrong. Marles argued that Ben Carroll is making a strong case around the state government's investment in health and education, emphasizing the potential consequences if the alternative were elected. He also refused to criticize Labor's leadership change, noting that replacing Jacinta Allan was a matter for the state caucus, which was backed by Labor's Victorian Right faction.