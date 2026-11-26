New polls predict a Victorian election landslide for the Coalition, with Premier Ben Carroll facing defeat. Jess Wilson leads as Labor falls after 12 years in power.

Victoria is heading toward a historic political shift this weekend as new polling data indicates a massive landslide victory for the opposition Coalition. The Victorian state election is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, with residents preparing to decide the future of the state government after a twelve-year tenure by the Labor Party.

Two separate major polls released on Thursday night suggest that the current administration is on the verge of a decisive defeat. The data points to a significant transfer of power, with the Liberal-National Coalition forecast to take control of the Lower House, ending the long period of Labor dominance in the state. This impending result has reportedly caused considerable concern for the current leadership.

Also read Police Seize $6.7 Million Cannabis Plantation in Tresco, Victoria

Polling Data Reveals Coalition Dominance

A comprehensive YouGov megapoll, which surveyed 4360 voters and was commissioned by the Herald Sun, projects that the Coalition will secure 55 out of the 88 Lower House seats. In this scenario, the Labor Party is predicted to retain only 13 seats. The poll assigns a 99 per cent probability that the Coalition will form a majority government. Additionally, the data suggests that sitting Premier Ben Carroll will lose his own seat in the process.

A second survey, conducted by Pyxis Polling and Insights for The Australian, reached similar conclusions despite slight variations in seat projections. This Newspoll, which surveyed 1,506 voters, forecasts that the Coalition will gain 67 seats, leaving Labor with 17. Both polls confirm that the political landscape has shifted dramatically against the incumbent government, with the opposition poised to capture a overwhelming majority of the legislative chamber.

Advertisement

Voter Sentiment and Party Performance

On a primary vote basis, the Newspoll indicates the Coalition is on track for 33 per cent, while Labor sits at 20 per cent. One Nation, led by Warren Pickering, is polling at 18 per cent, and the Greens are at 17 per cent. When preferences are counted, the Coalition holds a 15-point lead over Labor. On a two-party preferred basis, the Coalition leads with 57.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Labor's 42.5 per cent.

This result represents a 12.5 per cent swing from the 2022 state election, which saw Labor return for a third term under the leadership of Dan Andrews. The current polling suggests that the public has moved significantly away from the Labor platform. Public preference for leadership is also clear, with 51 per cent of respondents saying Jess Wilson would make the better premier, while 34 per cent favored Ben Carroll.

Coalition Criticisms of Labor Record

Liberal leader Jess Wilson has actively campaigned by highlighting the economic and social challenges attributed to the twelve-year Labor government. She has pointed to Victoria having the highest debt levels of any state or territory in Australia. Furthermore, she has criticized the state for becoming the car theft capital of the country, framing these issues as failures of the current administration.

One Nation is set to gain support at the ballot box, but analysts note this will not be enough to secure more than a handful of seats. The party is projected to win 12 seats, placing it just behind Labor in terms of Lower House representation. The Greens are expected to win eight seats, maintaining their presence in the parliament but without the numbers to influence the outcome of the government formation.

Advertisement

Next Steps for the Victorian Electorate

The imminent result of the election will determine the next Premier and the composition of the state legislature for the coming four-year term. If the polls hold true, Jess Wilson is a safe bet to replace Ben Carroll in the state's top job. The Coalition's projected 15-point lead on Labor after preferences underscores the scale of the expected victory.

Voters are now finalizing their decisions as the November 28 election approaches. The combination of economic concerns, leadership perception, and the substantial polling swings suggests a definitive end to the Labor era in Victoria. The coming days will confirm whether the Coalition can translate these strong poll numbers into a decisive electoral mandate.