Victoria Lodge receives an indefinite animal ban after stabbing her Macedonian sheepdog Celine to death, citing PTSD triggers and failing to seek veterinary care.

Victoria Lodge, a thirty-three-year-old resident of Bournemouth in Dorset, has been issued an indefinite ban on keeping animals following a court conviction for animal cruelty. The sentencing occurred at Bournemouth Crown Court where Judge Jonathan Fuller addressed the brutal killing of Lodge's pet, a Macedonian sheepdog named Celine. The incident, which took place in April, resulted in Lodge being spared immediate imprisonment but subjected to strict legal restrictions regarding future pet ownership.

The Incident And Mental Health Claims

Lodge adopted Celine in January two thousand twenty-four after the large dog had been rescued by a charity. Within three months, Lodge expressed intense hostility toward the animal on social media platforms, describing the dog as 'demon spawn' and stating she wanted it gone. On April fifteen, after posting further aggressive content, Lodge contacted a charity helpline and threatened harm to herself or the dog, prompting a response from emergency services.

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When paramedics arrived at her home alongside police officers, they discovered a living room in a state of destruction with a visible trail of blood leading to the injured animal. Lodge informed the emergency workers that she suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder, claiming that Celine's behavior had triggered these conditions. A paramedic offered to contact the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on her behalf to arrange for the dog's removal.

Paramedic Response And Veterinary Outcome

The prosecution detailed how Lodge failed to provide any assistance to Celine after inflicting the wounds. Jade Philippou, representing the prosecution, stated that paramedics found the dog still breathing with open eyes despite severe injuries. They packed the abdominal wound with hemostatic gauze to manage bleeding, noting that the dog groaned noticeably during this process. Despite their efforts to stabilize the animal, Celine died later while Lodge remained at the scene.

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Philippou highlighted that Lodge deliberately disregarded the welfare of the animal by refusing to join the ambulance or allow the dog to be transported to a pet hospital. When asked if she wished to go to the facility, Lodge allegedly shouted profanities and ordered the crew to leave her house. She spent time cleaning blood from the property while the dog lay suffering, demonstrating a clear failure to seek appropriate veterinary help.

Court Sentencing And Stakeholder Reactions

Judge Jonathan Fuller described the act of pushing a large carving knife through the dog's body as egregious cruelty that perforated a lung. He noted that veterinary examinations revealed bruising caused by the force of the blade exiting the other side of the body. However, considering Lodge's mental health struggles, including emotional regulation issues and impulsivity, the judge imposed a two-year community order with probation supervision instead of a prison sentence.

Elisa Allen from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals criticized the violence as appalling and emphasized that a lifetime ban on associating with animals is essential. Defense lawyer Laura Deuxberry argued that Lodge's social media posts were cries for help and noted that she is now more stable with a support network. Lodge has also signed over her two cats to the RSPCA and does not dispute the indefinite ban on keeping animals.