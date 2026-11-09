Victoria Police Culture Crisis: Former Detective Laidlaw Accuses Force of Internal Bullying

Former detective Jacob Laidlaw alleges Victoria Police leadership obstructed a suicide inquiry. His case is one of 70+ lawsuits handled by Arnold Thomas & Becker highlighting deep cultural issues.

Former Detective Senior Sergeant Jacob Laidlaw has launched a civil action against Victoria Police, alleging that executive leadership actively obstructed his investigation into the suicide of fellow officer Sergeant Shona O'Connor. Laidlaw claims he was bullied and pressured to abandon key parts of the inquiry into the November 2019 death, which occurred while O'Connor was on duty in Malmsbury.

This legal challenge is part of a broader crisis engulfing the force, with the Melbourne firm Arnold Thomas & Becker currently representing current and former officers in no less than two dozen legal claims related to workplace bullying. The firm handles more than 70 total cases against the police, signaling a severe internal breakdown that coincides with upcoming broadcasts by ABC's Four Corners investigating similar cultural failures.

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O'Connor Suicide Investigation Obstruction

Sergeant Shona O'Connor took her own life in April 2020 while serving as a member of Victoria Police, a tragedy that sparked the SALUS Taskforce investigation led by Laidlaw. On the day of her death in November 2019, O'Connor signed out her service firearm at her station and drove north to Malmsbury, where she entered a toilet block in the local botanic gardens.

According to ABC reports, O'Connor called triple zero from a locked cubicle, informing the operator that she was a marked police officer about to shoot herself. She later texted her family "I love you" accompanied by a kiss emoji before pulling the trigger. Laidlaw was appointed Principal Investigator for the SALUS Taskforce in April 2020 to examine the circumstances surrounding this traumatic event.

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Laidlaw subsequently uncovered allegations that O'Connor had been subjected to bullying and sexual harassment by senior officers within the department. He further alleged that his attempts to pursue a senior officer of interest were deliberately impeded and that confidential information regarding the inquiry was leaked to external parties, compromising the integrity of the investigation.

Laidlaw PTSD and Executive Pressure

The former detective asserts that his attempts to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation were met with intense pressure from within Victoria Police's executive command structure. He describes a scenario where he was forced to choose between upholding the law and protecting the organization's public reputation, claiming he was asked to ignore evidence of serious wrongdoing.

The conflict escalated when Laidlaw was required to give evidence in court against a senior officer he had previously arrested. He stated that he was actively discouraged from attending the proceedings but proceeded anyway, believing it was his professional duty to testify. This event marked a turning point, as he subsequently faced what he describes as relentless bullying from individuals in high-ranking positions.

As a direct result of these internal pressures, Laidlaw's mental health deteriorated sharply. He has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder, requiring specialist treatment and inpatient hospital care. He notes that the harm inflicted by executive command members outweighed the psychological impact of investigating street crimes.

Wider Cultural Issues and Legal Action

The legal action filed by Laidlaw is being handled by Amila Destanovic, a senior associate at Arnold Thomas & Becker. Destanovic emphasizes that the case illustrates how officers can suffer severe psychological injuries not from frontline trauma, but from adverse treatment within their own ranks. She highlights the alarm surrounding the number of female officers coming forward with complaints.

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Data from the firm indicates that nearly 40 percent of its police claims involve female members, a figure significantly higher than the 29 percent of Victoria Police officers who are women. Many of these cases involve specific allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior, and systemic bullying. Destanovic notes that these women have chosen careers dedicated to protecting the community only to face such treatment.

Victoria Police's own Equal, Safe and Strong Gender Equality Action Plan 2022-2024 reported that 10 percent of women in the force experienced sexual harassment over a 12-month period. This statistic underscores the severity of the gender-based issues highlighted by the growing number of civil claims lodged against the department.

Police Response and Future Implications

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush currently faces a force described as crumbling from the inside due to these mounting allegations. A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed that a former Detective Sergeant from Professional Standards has commenced civil action. The spokesperson stated that specific allegations could not be commented on due to the matter being before the courts.

However, Victoria Police proactively referred Laidlaw's complaints regarding the handling of the Shona O'Connor death investigation and related Professional Standards matters to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) for independent review. This referral marks a significant step in addressing the internal governance failures alleged by Laidlaw and other officers.

The fallout from these events has severely impacted Laidlaw's personal life, affecting his sleep, relationships, and sense of independence. He fears for his family's future and struggles with his identity as a former officer. The case serves as a stark warning that institutional culture can be as damaging as the dangers officers face in the line of duty.