Victoria Police Investigate Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations Against Katy Perry

Victoria Police are investigating historical sexual assault allegations made by Ruby Rose against Katy Perry, stemming from an alleged incident in 2010 at Melbourne's Spice Market nightclub. Perry vehemently denies the claims, while new footage shows her attending a high school formal the same night. Both women were reportedly at the nightclub, with a former manager confirming their presence and stating they had been drinking but no assault was witnessed.

New details have surfaced regarding an alleged sexual assault incident involving Ruby Rose and Katy Perry in Melbourne, Australia, in 2010. Victoria Police have initiated an investigation into the claims made by Rose, who states the encounter occurred at the Spice Market nightclub on August 15 of that year. Katy Perry , 41, has categorically denied these allegations. Newly uncovered footage from Channel 10 captures Perry attending a high school formal on the same evening to surprise fans.

According to reports, both Ruby Rose, 40, and Katy Perry began their night by attending a senior send-off event at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne. Perry reportedly entertained the students by performing songs, including Beyoncé's Single Ladies. Witness accounts suggest students formed a circle to dance, with Perry eventually joining them. While Rose is not visible in this particular footage, it is understood she was present at the formal with Perry before they both departed for Spice Market. A former manager of Spice Market, which is situated within the Grand Hyatt complex, has confirmed that Rose and Perry were at the venue together that night. A photograph has also re-emerged showing the pair entering the club with other attendees, with Perry still wearing the attire she wore at the formal.

The former manager described the presence of the celebrities at the club, which was hosting approximately 600 patrons, as a 'security nightmare'. They alleged that both Perry and Rose had consumed 'too much to drink', though not to the point of incapacitation, characterizing their state as similar to any other nightclub patron. The manager stated that the pair arrived together, accompanied by Perry's hair and makeup artist and a friend of Rose's. They reportedly spent time in a private VIP section with friends before being escorted out of the venue through a back entrance and into a waiting private car. The manager explicitly stated they did not witness any sexual assault occurring. They also noted that, as public figures, efforts were made to protect Perry and Rose from being photographed in a compromised state.

The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) is now handling the investigation into the historical sexual assault allegations. A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed that detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that took place in Melbourne in 2010, occurring at a licensed venue in the CBD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police have stated they are unable to comment further at this time. Ruby Rose has since taken to social media platform Threads to announce that she can no longer discuss the matter publicly while the police investigation is active. She explained that she has finalized her reports and that this is a standard police request, which she finds a relief, allowing her to begin a healing process. Perry has previously dismissed Rose's allegations as 'dangerous and reckless lies', maintaining her innocence.

Rose initially claimed the incident at Spice Market happened when she was in her twenties and that it had taken her nearly two decades to speak about it publicly. She is now 40 years old.





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Ruby Rose Katy Perry Sexual Assault Allegations Victoria Police Investigation Melbourne Nightclub Incident

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