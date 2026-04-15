Victoria Police Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations Against Katy Perry

Victoria Police are investigating sexual assault allegations made by Ruby Rose against pop star Katy Perry, relating to an incident in Melbourne in 2010. Perry has denied the claims. Rose has said she can no longer talk about the incident while police investigate.

Victoria Police have initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by Ruby Rose against pop star Katy Perry . The Australian actor, Ruby Rose , aged 40, has accused Perry, 41, of sexually assaulting her in 2010 during an outing at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD). Perry has vehemently denied these accusations through her representatives.

The investigation is being conducted by the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives. A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed the investigation to Daily Mail, stating that the incident is a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010 at a licensed establishment in the CBD. Further comment at this stage is considered inappropriate due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Rose has since stated on the social media platform Threads that she will refrain from commenting further on the matter while the police are actively investigating. In a post, she explained that she has finalized all of her reports and is therefore unable to publicly discuss the case or the individuals involved, citing a standard request from the police. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to start the healing process and move forward, while acknowledging the support she has received.

Following the allegations, Katy Perry's representatives issued a statement denying the claims as dangerous and reckless lies. Perry herself has not personally issued a statement to the public. Rose's claims detailed the alleged incident occurred when she was in her twenties at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. This is not the first time that Rose has criticized Perry publicly; back in 2017 she described Perry's track 'Swish Swish' as 'purposeful poop', though she later retracted the comments, stating that being mean 'doesn't suit' her.

Rose's initial post on Threads detailed the alleged assault, stating she was in her early twenties and that it had taken almost two decades to publicly reveal the information. She also wrote that she was grateful to have found her voice to speak out, and recognized the impact that trauma and sexual assault takes. Rose highlighted the significant emotional toll, reflecting on the prolonged time it took to come forward with the allegations. The statement from Perry’s representative further emphasized a pattern of public allegations made by Rose, which have been consistently denied by the individuals she has named in the past. This statement serves to highlight the contentious history and the conflicting narratives surrounding the allegations.

The investigation marks a significant development, raising questions about the legal and social implications of the accusations. As the investigation progresses, the focus will likely shift to gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and evaluating the claims made by both parties. It remains to be seen how the investigation will unfold and what conclusions will be drawn. The case has also reignited the conversation around the impact of trauma, sexual assault, and the challenges faced by survivors when coming forward with allegations. Public figures like Rose often face additional scrutiny and pressure when making such claims, making the investigation especially delicate. Support resources such as 1800RESPECT are available for individuals impacted by sexual assault, domestic, or family violence. The situation continues to evolve, and additional information will be released as the police proceed with their investigation. The denial by Perry's team, coupled with Rose’s steadfast claims, sets the stage for a complex legal and social battle.





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