Victoria Smurfit's Real Life is Not So Far from the Glamorous Maud O'Hara in Rivals

The Irish actress's family is said to be among the wealthiest on the Emerald Isle, yet she still went to school in a beaten-up yellow VW. She met Queen Camilla and her mother Caroline found the show hilarious.

As the glamorous Maud O'Hara in Disney+ smash hit Rivals , she leads an enviable life – Cotswolds mansion, handsome husband and the kind of eccentricity that allows her to enter a New Year's party on a camel.

But, barring the camel, Victoria Smurfit's real life is not so far removed from the setting of Jilly Cooper's 1980s romp-fest. The Irish actress's family is said to be among the wealthiest on the Emerald Isle – the family fortune was made by her father Dermot and uncle Michael, who ran the packaging company Smurfit WestRock, now said to be worth about £16billion.

Home was a £14million six-bedroom castle overlooking Dublin Bay that once hosted the kings Edward VII and George V. But, as the 52-year-old tells YOU magazine, her childhood was normal and grounded.

'There was no limo or chauffeur,' she says. 'We went to school in the beaten-up yellow VW. If you wanted money for something, you washed the car.

' Ms Smurfit made a name for herself in the TV dramas Ballykissangel and Cold Feet. Rivals, now starting its second series, is a full-circle moment. She once found her mother Caroline howling with laughter reading the Jilly Cooper novel. Sadly, her mother never lived to see her in the role, in which she plays the wife of Aidan Turner's character Declan.

Victoria Smurfit's (pictured) family is said to be among the wealthiest in Ireland, yet the actress still went to school in the beaten-up yellow VW Ms Smurfit says: 'She would have barged her way on set. She would have been asking, 'When's Aidan's next scene with his top off?

' Ms Smurfit met Queen Camilla, a friend of Ms Cooper's, when she visited the set after the novelist died last year. 'You could tell why she and Jilly were best mates. You got the sense there's a fun gal in there.

' The mother of three is divorced from her first husband, advertising executive Douglas Baxter. She married banker Steve Jacobs in 2023 and the family live by the Thames in south-west London. As for the new series of Rivals, Ms Smurfit says: 'It's going to make you wonder, 'Why don't I get to ride horses and have insane dinner parties or ride in helicopters?

' l Rivals starts on Disney+ this Friday with a three-episode premiere, followed by a second batch of episodes later in the year





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Smurfit Rivals Disney+ Cotswolds Mansion Handsome Husband Eccentricity Camel New Year's Party Horse Dinner Party Helicopter Ireland Wealthiest Packaging Company Smurfit Westrock £16Billion £14Million Dublin Bay Kings Edward VII And George V School VW Car Money Washed The Car Mother Father Uncle Advertising Executive Banker Steve Jacobs South-West London Fun Gal Ride Horses Have Insane Dinner Parties Ride In Helicopters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham tells Victoria: 'I know what's best for Harper'As Harper Beckham gets ready to launch her own beauty line, heat have been told that David and Victoria have been disagreements about their daughter’s future.

Read more »

Police cordon outside McDonald's after 'acid attack' as two men arrestedThe victim's injuries are not 'life threatening or life changing' according to police

Read more »

Inside Daniel Dubois' private love life with Brazilian model after sharing big life updateDaniel Dubois faces Fabio Wardley for the WBO heavyweight title in Manchester on Saturday night

Read more »

The Shocking True Story Behind Netflix's 'Legends' and the Real Life Heroin GangsLegends – official trailer (Netflix)

Read more »