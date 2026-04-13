Victoria Sponge Showdown: Mary Berry vs. James Martin

A head-to-head comparison of two classic Victoria sponge cake recipes, pitting Mary Berry's renowned method against James Martin's take on the beloved British treat. Discover the subtle differences in techniques and ingredients, and find out which recipe reigns supreme.

The Victoria sponge cake, a beloved classic, holds a special place in the hearts of many. My personal journey with this delightful treat has often led me to Mary Berry 's all-in-one method, a recipe that consistently delivers a perfect sponge. However, curiosity sparked a desire to explore how other celebrity chef recipes measure up.

This exploration led me to James Martin's rendition of the Victoria sponge, a recipe I was eager to try, given his reputation for exceptional culinary creations, including his surprisingly simple and delectable Swiss roll. While I held high expectations for his Victoria sponge, the challenge was whether it could truly rival the queen of British baking herself, Mary Berry. James Martin's approach to the Victoria sponge, while remaining accessible, introduces a few more steps and ingredients compared to Mary Berry's. Instead of the all-in-one approach, Martin's recipe calls for creaming the butter, sugar, and vanilla essence first, followed by the gradual addition of eggs, and finally, folding in the sifted flour. He also suggests baking the cakes at a slightly higher temperature, around 190C/170C Fan/Gas 5, for approximately 20 to 25 minutes. A delightful twist in his recipe is the addition of fresh raspberries to the filling, complementing the traditional jam and cream. This addition provided a welcome burst of freshness and tartness, balancing the sweetness beautifully. The resulting sponge was undeniably delicious and wonderfully moist, though the top sponge felt somewhat denser. Mary Berry's Victoria sponge recipe is the epitome of simplicity. All ingredients are combined in a bowl and mixed, either by hand or with an electric mixer, before being evenly distributed into two cake tins. The cakes are then baked at a lower temperature of 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4 for 20 to 25 minutes. In my experience, a slightly longer baking time, closer to 30 minutes, is often needed for optimal results. The final product, after baking, cooling, and assembling, yields a light, fluffy, and airy sponge. A key characteristic was the even rise of both layers, contributing significantly to the texture. While both Victoria sponge cakes were a pleasure to taste, Mary Berry's recipe ultimately emerged as the winner, producing a superior sponge in terms of texture and overall lightness. The comparison highlights the nuances of recipe variations and the different outcomes they can achieve, underscoring the importance of experimentation and personal preference in baking





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Sponge Mary Berry James Martin Cake Recipe Baking Dessert British Baking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Orders Deportation of Iranian Nationals with Ties to Regime, Including 'Screaming Mary's' SonThree Iranian nationals, including the son of the infamous 'Screaming Mary,' are facing deportation from the United States following orders from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This action reflects a broader effort to address concerns about individuals with ties to the Iranian regime. Their lavish lifestyles in the US, coupled with their familial connections to the regime, have drawn public criticism and intensified scrutiny of their immigration status.

Read more »

Absolut's new vodka is drinkers 'spicy Bloody Mary secret' with 'perfect heat'Absolut has launched a new Tabasco-flavoured vodka that drinkers are calling 'banging' with the 'perfect rate of hotness'

Read more »

Mary Berry's 'wonderfully naughty' ham and cheese toastie is super easy to make — recipeMary Berry's classic French ham-and-cheese sandwich has an added ingredient for a gooey bite - and it's surprisingly simple to make

Read more »

I followed Victoria sponge cake recipes from James Martin and Mary BerryI tested Mary Berry's and James Martin's Victoria sponge cake recipes to see which one bakes better – here's how they compared in my kitchen

Read more »

I made Mary Berry's and James Martin's Victoria sponge cakeI followed recipes from the legendary TV chefs.

Read more »

I compared Victoria sponges by Mary Berry and James Martin — winner was easyThey were both delicious but one was better.

Read more »