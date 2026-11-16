Victorian Coalition Proposes Juvenile Boot Camp Pilot at Dhurringile Prison

The Victorian Coalition unveils a $60 million proposal to convert Dhurringile Prison into a youth boot camp for repeat offenders aged 14 to 17, sparking debate on effectiveness and funding amid the state election.

Victoria n Opposition leader Jess Wilson has unveiled a controversial $60 million pilot program aimed at transforming the former Dhurringile Prison in central Victoria into a juvenile boot camp. The Coalition plans to launch this two-year initiative if the party wins the upcoming state election on November 28, which marks the first time the Coalition has not held power in 12 years. The proposal grants courts new authority to sentence offenders aged 14 to 17 to the facility for discipline, farm work, and vocational classes.

Boot Camp Mechanism and Location

The proposed youth boot camp would utilize the infrastructure of the former minimum security Dhurringile Prison, which closed in 2024 due to a drop in demand for minimum-security beds. Under this plan, courts would have the power to send young offenders to this rural location where they would perform farm work, complete household chores, and attend educational classes. The primary objective is to instill discipline and provide practical skills to help these youths turn their lives around and reintegrate into society.

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Officials describe the program as a targeted intervention for juveniles who reoffend, aiming to break the cycle of crime through structured labor and education. The facility is located in central Victoria, offering a rural environment distinct from urban centers. This setup is intended to remove young offenders from immediate temptations while providing a controlled environment for behavioral correction and skill acquisition.

Stakeholder Skepticism and Past Evaluations

Questions have been raised about whether the initiative will reduce youth crime, with critics pointing to historical data from similar programs. The proposal mirrors youth boot camps that operated in Queensland until they were discontinued in 2015. An independent evaluation by KPMG found that almost two-thirds of participants in those camps reoffended, raising concerns about the efficacy of such punitive measures. Public reaction on social media has been divided, with some users questioning the assessment of these models and others calling for more details on the operational design.

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Sunrise host Nat Barr expressed skepticism during a Monday appearance by Wilson, noting that Victoria is currently Australia's crime capital. Barr questioned the international evidence supporting the program, asking, 'In what countries has it worked and what plan are you thinking of following?' Wilson responded that she has seen similar programs work in the US and in other contexts within Queensland, emphasizing the value of teaching skills for employment after youth detention.

Funding Concerns and Labor Criticism

Barr also highlighted financial constraints, pointing out that the interest bill on Victorian debt has grown to $24 million a day. Wilson clarified that the boot camp would be funded through the Coalition's $100 million Safer Communities plan, arguing that the facility already exists and only requires significant upgrades to be fit-for-purpose. She stressed that this is a two-year pilot program designed to test whether the model is working before any long-term commitments are made.

The Labor Party criticized the Coalition's approach, arguing that their existing youth justice programs are ineffective. According to Labor, 70 percent of participants in current government programs offend or re-offend within six months. Wilson agreed that the status quo is failing and that the new proposal aims to provide clear consequences for breaking the law. She maintained that the program is essential for teaching young people the skills they need to get a job after they leave detention facilities.

Public Reaction and Election Timing

The announcement was made at a Coalition party campaign event on Sunday, a fortnight out from the state election. The timing of the proposal has intensified the political debate, with Wilson using the platform to outline her vision for safer communities. While some supporters praised the idea as a fantastic way to instill discipline and benefit Victorians, others called for a new model that does not copy Queensland's perceived failed attempt.

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Critics on social media demanded more details about the program's design, with one user asking if the youths would be locked up or sent to their rooms. Another suggested that any such initiative must be carefully assessed to ensure it does not repeat past mistakes. Despite the controversy, the Coalition remains committed to the pilot, viewing it as a necessary step to address rising youth crime rates in the state.