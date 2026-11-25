New court documents reveal Victoria's State Coroner denied a father's urgent request to view his deceased daughter during hotel quarantine, sparking legal action against the government.

A Victorian father was denied permission to leave mandatory hotel quarantine to view the body of his thirteen-year-old daughter who died by suicide, a decision that later formed the basis of a civil lawsuit against the state government.

Hayden Flinn, an international lawyer, arrived in Melbourne from Hong Kong on May 3, 2021, after learning of his daughter Sophie Flinn's death. Despite being double vaccinated and free of Covid symptoms, he was immediately placed in a quarantine hotel in Richmond.

Also read Coroner Rules Imogen Curtis Unlawfully Killed; New Prosecution Possible

Coroner Denies Family Mourning Request

The State Coroner of Victoria formally rejected Hayden Flinn's email request for temporary leave to see Sophie's body on May 3, 2021, at approximately 6:50 pm AEST. The coroner informed Flinn of the refusal the following morning, citing high risk within the quarantine setting as the primary reason for the denial.

Sophie Flinn had taken her own life on May 2, 2021, while staying in a Melbourne apartment with her mother, Sarah Whorlow. The family was in a brief gap between strict lockdown periods in Victoria. Flinn had traveled home from Hong Kong, where the family resided, to be with his son Cameron.

Advertisement

Quarantine Conditions And Medical Concerns

Victoria's Director of Operations for Covid-19 and Hotel Support Services escalated Flinn's request but no exemption was granted. Staff documented the family's distressing circumstances, noting that Flinn's father was also a patient at Box Hill hospital at the time.

Flinn's daughter's psychiatrist, Dr Fiona Bassad, wrote an urgent letter to officials warning of severe mental health risks. She stated that Flinn was highly distressed and confined in a small room with his son without access to necessary psychiatric care.

Legal Battle And Government Settlement

Hayden Flinn and his son Cameron remained in quarantine at the Element Hotel for the full fourteen-day mandate required for international arrivals in May 2021. The government's then Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, oversaw the quarantine system during this period.

A civil trial regarding the quarantine exemption decision was scheduled to begin last week in the Supreme Court of Victoria. However, the case was settled quietly on the morning of the trial without proceeding to a public hearing.

Advertisement

Impact On Bereaved Families In Pandemic

The newly released court documents highlight the rigid enforcement of quarantine protocols during the pandemic. Flinn's legal team argued that the refusal to allow a grieving father to see his deceased child caused unnecessary trauma to both him and his surviving son.

Dr Bassad warned quarantine officials that Flinn's wife was desperately worried about his mental state and risk of self-harm. The incident underscores the challenges faced by families navigating strict health mandates during personal tragedy.