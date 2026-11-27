Victorians vote on November 28 in a historic election expecting to end 12 years of Labor rule. Jess Wilson leads polls as Ben Carroll faces potential defeat in a day of reckoning.

Victorians are casting their ballots on Saturday, November 28, in a decisive state election that threatens to end the Labor Party's twelve-year tenure in government. Polling booths across the state opened at 8am and are scheduled to close at 6pm today, marking a critical juncture for Premier Ben Carroll and his leadership team.

Coalition Leads Polls for Landslide Victory

Three separate opinion polls published earlier this week indicate that the Liberal National Coalition is on track for a significant victory, potentially securing a majority that would remove Labor from power. The polling data suggests a strong swing toward the opposition, with former Victorian Premier and Liberal leader Jess Wilson positioned to win a substantial share of the eighty-eight seats contested in the lower house.

Also read Coalition Set for Victory in Victoria Election With Jess Wilson Leading

Wilson Defends Late Budget Costings Release

Jess Wilson has faced scrutiny regarding the timing of her party's financial plans, which were released to the public just two days before the election. This late disclosure occurred after two million voters had already submitted their early votes, raising questions about transparency during the campaign period. Wilson addressed these concerns in consecutive interviews with Channel Nine, stating that the party had announced more than twenty-six billion dollars in savings over six months ago. She argued that the recent release was merely the final detail required to explain how the government intends to repair the state budget.

Premier Carroll Acknowledges Public Anger

Ben Carroll took to social media shortly after the polls opened to address the widespread dissatisfaction among voters. In a lengthy post, he acknowledged that many residents are angry due to rising living costs and the increasing difficulty of managing household bills. Carroll reiterated his campaign pledges, focusing on commitments to increase house building, improve healthcare services, and enhance public transport infrastructure in response to the economic pressures facing families.

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Pauline Hanson Campaigns for One Nation

National Party leader Pauline Hanson traveled to Victoria to support Warren Pickering, the state leader of One Nation, as he contested a seat in Pakenham. The pair were photographed visiting polling stations in Melbourne's outer south-east, with Hanson declaring that Labor was finished in the state. One Nation is attempting to increase its parliamentary influence, with YouGov modeling projecting the party could win up to eleven seats in the upper house, compared to the single seat they held in 2022.

Upper House Dynamics Shape Legislative Future

The composition of the Legislative Council will determine whether Jess Wilson can easily pass her legislative agenda, as the Liberals and Nationals currently hold only thirteen seats in the upper chamber. If the Coalition wins the lower house but lacks a majority in the upper house, they may require support from One Nation or face opposition from the Greens. The abolition of group voting tickets means voters now select their own preferences, which could alter the final distribution of the forty available upper house seats. Regions such as Northern Victoria and the South-Eastern Metropolitan area are seen as key battlegrounds for these smaller parties.