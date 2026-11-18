Leaked WhatsApp messages reveal Victorian Liberal officials plotting to block Nationals candidate Jo Armstrong in Ripon by preferring One Nation over their own Coalition partner.

Leaked private messages obtained by the Daily Mail expose a stark contradiction within the Victorian Coalition ahead of the upcoming state election. While the Liberal and National parties publicly campaign as a united team ready to govern, internal communications reveal senior Liberal officials actively working to undermine their own Coalition partners.

Secret Deals With One Nation

In the marginal seat of Ripon, located north-west of Melbourne, a senior Liberal Party official explicitly stated they were working to ensure the victory of either Liberal candidate Megan Read or One Nation candidate Donna Buxton. The official dismissed the Nationals candidate, Jo Armstrong, with the phrase 'Not bloody Jo,' indicating a willingness to ally with the populist party to block the Nationals.

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The seat of Ripon is currently held by Labor's Martha Haylett with a narrow margin of just 3 percent. Political analysts note that there is little to no chance of Labor retaining the seat. If Jo Armstrong wins, it contributes to a Jess Wilson government. However, if Donna Buxton wins, the seat belongs to Pauline Hanson's party instead.

Internal Coalition Sabotage

A senior Victorian Liberal Member of Parliament urgently requested a favor to prevent One Nation from placing Jo Armstrong ahead of Liberal Megan Read on their how-to-vote card. The MP described Armstrong as a 'Nat lefty' and pleaded with One Nation to preference the Liberal candidate instead, highlighting the deep internal friction within the Coalition.

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One text from a senior Liberal official read: 'We have a gold-star candidate and we are working to make sure that it's either her or Donna not bloody Jo.' The official accused the Nationals of 'running totally rogue in Ripon,' a criticism viewed as hypocritical given the Liberal willingness to surrender the seat to One Nation to keep it out of Nationals hands.

Public Unity Versus Private Reality

Jo Armstrong, the Nationals candidate for Ripon, faces a political drive-by shooting by Liberal operatives despite the Coalition's public promise of unity. Armstrong hands out a card asking her supporters to put Megan Read second, while simultaneously being targeted by party operatives who seek to block her victory.

On paper, the Coalition unity appears to survive, as both Read and Armstrong list each other as second preferences. However, the leaked communications reveal that this unity is superficial. The Liberal strategy involves lobbying One Nation to ensure the Nationals are not placed ahead of the Liberals, effectively knifing a Coalition colleague to prevent a win for the Nationals.

Loyalty Questions For Jess Wilson

Opposition leader Jess Wilson has ruled out a deal with One Nation to form government in a hung parliament and has publicly acknowledged that the Coalition would generally put One Nation ahead of Labor. Voters had not previously heard how keen senior Liberals were to enlist Pauline Hanson's help against their own Coalition partners.

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Questions are now being raised about the loyalty Liberal leaders will show to Nationals ministers. If Jess Wilson becomes premier, she will need Nationals ministers she can trust to back her when cabinet decisions go badly in the bush. The evidence from Ripon suggests that the trust may be one-sided, with Liberals actively working to undermine Nationals prospects in winnable seats.