Labor leader Ben Carroll faced intense scrutiny for omitting names of ex-premiers Dan Andrews and Jacinta Allan during the Victorian election debate. Polls suggest a shift in power before the November 28 vote.

Victorian Premier Ben Carroll deliberately avoided mentioning the names of his two immediate predecessors during a tense election debate on Tuesday night. The Labor leader faced off against Liberal leader Jess Wilson in a high-stakes contest that also included One Nation state leader Warren Pickering and Greens leader Ellen Sandell. This strategic silence regarding the recent past stands in stark contrast to his frequent citations of former Labor figures Steve Bracks and John Brumby.

Strategic Omission Of Predecessor Names

When directly questioned about his refusal to publicly speak about Dan Andrews or Jacinta Allan since assuming office in July, Carroll offered a specific justification rooted in economic philosophy. He stated that Steve Bracks and John Brumby were financially responsible premiers whom he knew personally and had worked under as an advisor. Carroll explained that he made it clear upon taking the premiership that he intended to pursue a new direction, distinct from the policies of the last twelve years.

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This approach attempts to cast Carroll as a financially conservative leader, addressing concerns over significant debt blowouts under the Andrews and Allan governments. Carroll has previously worked as an advisor for Bracks, whom he refers to as a mentor, and recently posted praise on social media for Bracks rebuilding Victoria following the 1999 election. Both former premiers have been active in Carroll's campaign and have publicly supported his leadership bid.

Liberal Leader Challenges Silence Directly

Liberal leader Jess Wilson seized on Carroll's hesitation to mention his former colleagues, challenging the audience on whether the Premier was ashamed of their legacies. Wilson pointed out that Carroll was not Voldemort and argued that his inability to say the names demonstrated a desire to distance himself from the state's recent history. She emphasized that the question was specifically about the actions and records of Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan during their tenures in power.

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Carroll attempted to counter by suggesting he could say their names just as Wilson could say the name of former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett. Wilson immediately fired back with Kennett's name, sparking chuckles and applause from the audience. The exchange highlighted the central tension of the debate: whether the next government should continue the existing path or implement a radical change in governance style and financial management.

Broader Policy Clashes And Audience Reaction

Beyond the personal rivalry, Wilson used the platform to grill Carroll on the difficulty of establishing an inquiry into corruption within the state's Big Build projects. Meanwhile, One Nation leader Warren Pickering focused his attacks on youth crime, labeling Melbourne Gotham City and promising harsher penalties for young offenders. These divergent priorities underscored the fragmented nature of the opposition and the specific issues resonating with different voter segments.

Jess Wilson was declared the winner of the evening's debate by the audience of undecided voters. Thirty-nine percent of the approximately one hundred voters in the room sided with Wilson, compared to twenty-five percent for Greens leader Ellen Sandell and sixteen percent for One Nation leader Warren Pickering. Thirteen percent of the audience remained undecided after the proceedings concluded.

Political Stakes Ahead Of November Vote

The outcome of the debate comes as Victorians prepare to vote on November 28, with the Coalition well ahead in the polls. The Liberal Party is likely to turf out the Labor government after a twelve-year run that started in 2014. Carroll's strategy of distinguishing himself from past Labor leaders appears to be meeting with mixed reactions, as the electorate weighs the promise of new leadership against the established records of current and former officials.

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Public perception of Carroll's handling of the debate may influence the final days of campaigning. His attempt to redefine the Labor narrative by emphasizing financial responsibility while distancing himself from recent predecessors represents a high-risk political maneuver. As the election approaches, the debate performance will likely be scrutinized alongside polling data to determine the final outcome.