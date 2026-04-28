Vienna Concert Attack Plotter Pleads Guilty

A man accused of planning a terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 has pleaded guilty as his trial began. The plot was thwarted, but led to the cancellation of Swift's performances and caused distress to fans. The defendant is also linked to a wider plot targeting multiple countries.

A 21-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A., has pleaded guilty to plotting a terrorist attack targeting one of Taylor Swift 's concerts in Vienna in August 2024.

The plot, which involved potential use of knives or homemade explosives against the concertgoers – potentially up to 95,000 people between those inside Ernst Happel Stadium and those gathered outside – was uncovered thanks to intelligence provided by the United States, leading to the cancellation of Swift’s three scheduled performances. The defendant’s lawyer, Anna Mair, stated that he deeply regrets his actions, calling it the biggest mistake of his life, and also pleaded guilty to membership in a terrorist organization.

He has been in custody since August 2024 and faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The planned attack drew chilling parallels to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing following an Ariana Grande concert, which resulted in 22 fatalities. Authorities revealed that Beran A. had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group and actively networked with other members, discussing weapon procurement and bomb-making.

A search of his apartment on August 7, 2024, uncovered bomb-making materials just days before the concerts were set to begin. While Beran A. admitted guilt regarding the concert plot, he pleaded not guilty to charges related to a broader scheme involving simultaneous attacks planned in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan 2024. He is on trial alongside Arda K., who is also accused of involvement in the wider attack plan.

A third individual, Hasan E., allegedly carried out a separate attack, stabbing a security guard at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and is currently detained there. The cancellation of the Vienna concerts caused significant disappointment among Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase, known as Swifties, many of whom had traveled from around the world to attend her Eras Tour performance. Despite the setback, fans transformed Vienna into a hub of camaraderie, engaging in friendship bracelet trading and impromptu singalongs.

Swift herself expressed her devastation and guilt in an Instagram post, acknowledging the disruption to fans’ travel plans. The trial, taking place in Wiener Neustadt, is ongoing, with further proceedings scheduled for May 12. Prosecutors have also brought terrorism-related charges against Arda K. concerning the planned attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. The case highlights the ongoing threat of extremist violence and the importance of international cooperation in preventing terrorist acts, particularly at large public events





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