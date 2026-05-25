Viewers back Tom Swarbrick as permanent host after LBC DJ's debut on Good Morning Britain

The appearance of Tom Swarbrick raised his profile and attracted attention from viewers who applauded his effort..Many fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm for Tom and Ranvir's work. TomSwarbrick’s commentary on headlines on the morning show resonated with viewers, who felt that he was a natural fit for the role.There has been no official announcement regarding a permanent hosting position for Tom. However, many fans on Twitter showed their support by sharing posts and creating hashtags such as "#TeamTom".

Good Morning Britain viewers call for Tom Swarbrick to be a permanent host after his debut on the popular programme. LBC radio DJ Tom Swarbrick and Ranvir Singh presented Monday's edition amid the May bank holiday.

Tom, 39, reviewed the news headlines on Good Morning Britain and impressed the audience. The pair took over for regular hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls. Good Morning Britain fans expressed their support for Tom and Ranvir on social media, with many wanting to see them as permanent hosts. The show continued to face technical issues, including a gaffe that aired live on air, during which star Charlotte Hawkins mentioned the possible interference of the sun





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