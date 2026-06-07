Viewers Critique ITV's Repeat Broadcast of Len Goodman on The Chase

ITV aired a five-year-old repeat of The Chase featuring the late Len Goodman, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. The broadcast occurred three years after Goodman's death and followed a repeat featuring another deceased star, The Vivienne, sparking debate about the sensitivity of airing such content.

The Chase viewers were left perplexed after ITV broadcast a five-year-old repeat episode featuring the late Len Goodman on Saturday night, three years after his passing.

Goodman, who died in 2023 at the age of 78 following a short battle with bone cancer, appeared in the 2021 celebrity special. That episode saw the former Strictly Come Dancing head judge leading a team that included television presenter Nicki Chapman, furniture restorer Will Kirk, and comedian Joe Pasquale. In the quiz, Goodman engaged in his head-to-head round against the formidable Chaser Darragh Ennis, known as The Menace.

The decision to air a repeat starring a deceased contestant sparked a wave of reactions on social media platform X, with many describing the experience as surreal. Others, however, expressed discomfort, labeling the broadcast as disgraceful, particularly as it followed an episode the previous night that featured The Vivienne, the drag queen star who died in 2023. Viewers posted comments such as, ITV repeating a five-year-old edition of Celebrity The Chase.

It features the late Len Goodman, surreal yet nice to see him. Always rated Len. Another user wrote, People complaining about the Len Goodman episode of thechase on ITV should consider it a tribute episode. Len Goodman has been dead three years yet ITV have brought him back to life.

Someone else commented, Len Goodman RIP unless ITV decide to resurrect you for yet another outing of The Chase. The criticism continued with, ITV1 have pushed the boat out for Primetime Saturday viewing an old episode of The Chase featuring dead celebrities. And, You can be sure it's another repeat of thechase when you realise one of the contestants is dead. Prime time Saturday night.

Disgraceful. The Vivienne, whose real name was James Lee Williams, had competed in a 2023 celebrity edition alongside comedian Jayde Adams, music producer Naughty Boy, and former footballer Tony Cottee. A subsequent inquest into her death heard that she had suffered an acute overdose of ketamine, leading to cardiac and respiratory arrest, with the coroner recording a verdict of death by misadventure. The Daily Mail has reportedly contacted ITV for a response regarding the scheduling of the repeat episode.

This incident highlights the complexities broadcasters face when managing repeat content involving deceased personalities, balancing audience nostalgia against sensitivities around posthumous appearances. For many fans, seeing Goodman-a beloved figure known for his warmth and expertise on Strictly-was a poignant reminder, while for others it felt like an insensitive programming choice, especially given the proximity to the anniversary of his death and the recent tragedy of The Vivienne's passing.

The extensive repetition of such content in prime time slots continues to fuel debate about the ethical considerations of airing old material, the lack of transparency from channels about the ages of repeats, and the emotional impact on viewers who are still grieving the loss of favourite television personalities





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The Chase Len Goodman ITV Broadcast Repeat Viewer Reaction The Vivienne Celebrity Death Television Ethics

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