Vijay Sivan Arrests Robber Jason Williams With Stick and Photo

Leicester shopkeeper Vijay Sivan used a wooden stick to repel armed robber Jason Williams, capturing his image for police identification before the suspect pleaded guilty.

Leicester convenience store owner Vijay Sivan successfully defended his business against an armed intruder using nothing but a wooden stick and quick thinking. The incident occurred at King Richards News when Jason Williams entered the premises wearing a motorcycle helmet and brandishing both a knife and a hammer. Instead of complying with the demands for cash, Sivan stood his ground and physically drove the assailant out of the shop.

The Confrontation Inside The Store

Footage from the security cameras captures the tense moment when 52-year-old Jason Williams approached the counter. He handed a bag to 45-year-old Vijay Sivan and demanded that he fill it with money from the till. Sivan, who keeps a wooden stick behind the counter specifically for safety purposes, did not hesitate to use it. He struck out with the stick to force Williams to retreat from the store.

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Identifying The Suspect After Escape

After bundling the intruder out of the shop, Sivan pursued him to his parked motorbike on the corner. Williams had attempted to conceal his vehicle's identity by covering the number plate with a black plastic bag. Sivan used his stick to lift the bag and took a clear photograph of the license plate and the suspect. This evidence proved critical for the police investigation into the crime.

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Court Proceedings And Guilty Plea

Jason Williams appeared at Leicester Crown Court on October 19 to face charges related to the incident. He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article. The court records confirm his age as 52 and verify the specific legal charges brought against him following the failed attempt to steal from the newsagent.

Impact On Shop Owner And Future Sentencing

Vijay Sivan described the ordeal as scary due to Williams' concealed face and weapons, noting it was the first attempted robbery at his establishment. Although business has returned to normal, his wife remains too afraid to work there, leaving Sivan to manage the shop alone without funds for extra security. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on November 5, marking the final stage of the legal process for this case.