Viking Hoard Thief Jailed for 20 Months After Stabbing Friend

George Powell, who stole a £3 million Viking treasure hoard, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for stabbing a friend during an argument over stolen gold. Powell was already on the run for failing to repay his share of the hoard's value when the attack occurred.

A metal detectorist , George Powell , has been sentenced to an additional 20 months in prison after admitting to stabbing his friend, Lewis Prosser , following a dispute over stolen gold.

This incident occurred in October 2025 at a caravan site in Paignton, Devon, while Powell was already evading authorities for failing to appear for sentencing related to a previous conviction. Powell and his accomplice, Layton Davies, had previously been convicted in 2019 for the theft of a £3 million Viking treasure hoard discovered in Herefordshire in 2015.

Instead of reporting the find – which included 300 Viking coins, a gold ring, a dragon's head bracelet, and a silver ingot – they attempted to sell the items on the black market. Powell was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison for the theft but was released on license in January 2025, only to go on the run when a separate sentencing for not paying his share of the hoard's value was scheduled.

The attack on Mr. Prosser left him with severe injuries, including a brain bleed, fractured jaw and ankle, and now suffers from daily epileptic seizures. The prosecution detailed how Mr. Prosser was repeatedly attacked with a knife and a truncheon baton, requiring ten days of hospital treatment. While some jewelry and gold were recovered at the caravan site, police do not believe it was connected to the original Viking hoard.

Powell had previously received a five-year and three-month sentence for failing to repay funds related to the hoard. In a victim impact statement, Mr. Prosser described the devastating impact of the attack, including suicidal thoughts and reliance on family care. Powell claimed self-defense, but the judge rejected this claim, citing the brutality of the attack. The Viking hoard, discovered near farmland in Eye, Herefordshire, is considered one of the most significant archaeological finds in UK history.

The collection included artifacts dating back to the ninth century, including coins from the reign of King Alfred the Great. Notably, a double-headed coin depicting both Alfred the Great and Ceolwulf II of Mercia provided evidence of a previously unknown alliance between the two rulers, reshaping historical understanding of England's unification. While a substantial portion of the hoard has been recovered, over 230 coins remain missing.

The Hereford Museum raised £776,250 to acquire the hoard, which is now on permanent display. Judge Stephen Climie added the 20-month sentence to Powell’s existing term and issued a ten-year restraining order preventing contact with Mr. Prosser. The judge emphasized that the disagreement, whatever its cause, did not justify the violent attack





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Viking Treasure George Powell Lewis Prosser Stabbing Herefordshire Hoard Metal Detectorist Crime Prison Sentence Archaeology

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