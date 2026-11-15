Viktor Gyokeres Scores Eight-Consecutive Nations League Goals for Sweden

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres nets a brace for Sweden, extending his Nations League scoring streak to eight matches and moving close to Erling Haaland's all-time record.

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has firmly established his credentials for a regular starting role under manager Mikel Arteta by continuing his remarkable scoring run on the international stage. The 28-year-old forward netted a first-half brace during Sweden's 3-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Stockholm on Saturday night.

Scoring Streak Reaches Eight Matches

Gyokeres converted two penalties to help Sweden secure a commanding three-goal lead by halftime, following Daniel Svensson's opening goal. This latest double extends his consecutive match scoring streak in the UEFA Nations League to eight fixtures, a sequence that began in October 2024. Across this prolific run, the Sweden international has netted 12 goals, demonstrating exceptional consistency in tournament play.

Also read England face Spain in Madrid as Tuchel calls Nations League clash proof of concept

The Swedish striker has now failed to score in only one of his last 11 Nations League appearances. That solitary blank occurred during a 2-2 draw against Slovakia two years ago. His performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina lifts his career total in the competition to 16 goals, placing him second on the all-time scoring chart behind only Norway's Erling Haaland, who has scored 23 strikes.

Club Form Under Scrutiny

Despite his international brilliance, Gyokeres faces pressure to rediscover his domestic form at Arsenal. Returning to north London, the ex-Sporting CP striker hopes to kickstart a domestic campaign that has yielded just two goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. He remains scoreless in seven Premier League games this season, with six of those matches coming as a substitute.

Advertisement

The contrast between his club and country performance is stark. Gyokeres hit 14 league goals in Arsenal's title-winning campaign last term, proving his ability to lead the line in the English top flight. However, the current season has been difficult for the forward, who will look to extend his scoring streak when Sweden conclude their international window away against Poland on Tuesday.

Records and Attendance Milestones

The match at the Strawberry Arena, formerly known as the Friends Arena, set a new attendance benchmark for Sweden's recent history. A crowd of 51,049 spectators witnessed the triumph, surpassing the previous record of 49,967 set against England during the stadium's inaugural fixture in 2012. While this marks a significant turnout, Sweden's all-time home record remains the 52,943 crowd against West Germany at Rasunda Stadium on September 26, 1965.

On the international stage, Gyokeres has now registered 27 goals in 42 caps since making his senior bow aged 20 back in 2019. That haul moves him into joint-ninth on his country's all-time scoring list alongside Agne Simonsson. Notably, Gyokeres has reached the 27-goal mark in nine fewer appearances than Simonsson, highlighting the efficiency of his current form.