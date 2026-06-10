Villagers Cheer as Council Tears Down Gates After Six-Year Bridleway Dispute

After a six-year legal battle costing £325,000, Hertfordshire council workers removed gates and brambles blocking a historic bridleway at Breach House, sparking joy among locals but anger from homeowners David Moore and Dr Dawn Carnell, who plan to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

For over six years, the village of Little Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire was divided by a bitter legal battle over a historic bridleway. The dispute centered on Breach House, a six-bedroom 17th-century property purchased in 2015 by David Moore, 63, and his wife Dr Dawn Carnell (also known as Dawn Moore), 59, a cancer specialist.

The couple spent £1.2 million on the house and a further fortune on renovations. In 2019, they erected gates and signs blocking a public right of way that locals, ramblers, and horse riders had used for at least a century. The Moores claimed the bridleway actually ran between two nearby cottages, not through their 1.75-acre grounds.

This sparked a protracted legal confrontation that would ultimately cost the couple £325,000 in legal fees, with potential appeals to the European Court of Human Rights pushing the total toward £400,000. Hertfordshire County Council workers arrived at the property on Monday morning to enforce a court order to remove the barriers. Wearing high-visibility jackets, they dismantled three gates and cleared thick brambles that had been allowed to overgrow the route.

The enforcement action was temporarily paused twice after Dr Carnell reportedly fell ill, with an ambulance called on both occasions. David Moore, who runs an oncology business with his wife, confronted onlookers who cheered and filmed the proceedings. One villager said, I am cheering because the bridleway is now open, to which Moore replied angrily, Oh. Open at the expense of my wife collapsing, yeah?

You happy with that? The workers acted with respect, stopping each time until the situation was stable before continuing. The conflict had its roots in a 1956 county council investigation that concluded the bridleway ran through Breach House.

However, when the first Definitive Map was drawn up in 1959, it erroneously showed the route between the cottages, while the corresponding Definitive Statement gave the correct information. This discrepancy fueled the Moores legal challenge, which went all the way to the High Court. Nigel Adams, founder of BigBlackHen.com and former owner of Breach House from 1973 to 1985, stated that he repeatedly discussed the existing bridleway with the Moores during the 2015 sale.

William Marques, who lived in the house in the 1960s, recalled using the path to visit his grandparents, as the alternative road route was too dangerous. Despite this, the Moores maintained their position, arguing that the council had admitted in 2020 that the bridleway signs were wrong, leading to their removal. Village residents expressed relief and a lack of sympathy for the Moores.

Parish council chairman Wayne Morris said, After nearly six-and-a-half years, we are pleased that it has finally been resolved and that the village has its bridlepath reopened. A huge amount of time and money has been wasted on something that was known from the beginning. The fact that Mrs Moore health has suffered is a direct consequence of their own actions and continuous refusal to acknowledge the truth. Another local, who asked to remain anonymous, added, I have no sympathy.

They did not care when neighbours had to walk their horses through busy roads in the dead of winter or think about the impact on the health of others. The Moores have announced plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, claiming their right to peaceful enjoyment of their home has been violated.

However, for now, the bridleway is open once more, and the village is celebrating the end of a long and divisive chapter





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bridleway Dispute Hertfordshire Legal Battle Public Right Of Way Moores

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broxtowe Council Advances Projects to Build 25 New Council HomesBroxtowe Borough Council has spent over £1.36 million on development sites to increase housing stock, with projects delivering around 25 homes progressing at pace. Plans include dementia-friendly and adapted bungalows, as well as accommodation for armed forces veterans facing homelessness, though some schemes have seen delays.

Read more »

Norfolk chaplain on why he prays at county council meetingsSome Reform UK-run councils are introducing the Lord's Prayer but many have held services for years.

Read more »

Exactly how long neighbour's alarm can sound before council actsNoise from a faulty burglar or car alarm can be annoying disturbing peaceful days or even your sleep but there are steps you can take

Read more »

Five of the best Scottish pubs to watch the World Cup and cheer on Tartan ArmyNothing beats the atmosphere of a pub when it comes to football.

Read more »