Residents of Barnham in Suffolk have symbolically voted to leave the UK in protest at plans to house over 900 asylum seekers at RAF Barnham. The vote was inspired by a similar referendum in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

Residents of Barnham, a village in Suffolk, have symbolically voted to leave the UK over plans to house asylum seekers at a nearby former military base.

The vote, held on Saturday, was inspired by the Oxfordshire village of Piddington, which held a similar symbolic vote to leave the UK in September over the same issue. Villagers are unhappy with the government proposal to use RAF Barnham as accommodation for asylum seekers. The plan would result in over 900 asylum seekers living in the area, significantly more than the local population.

Also read Suffolk Village Votes on Symbolic Independence from Government Over Asylum Plan

Village Votes for Independence

John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, said the proposed 931 asylum seekers are going to completely swamp the village and change things beyond recognition. The symbolic referendum asked residents to choose between independence and keeping things as they are. Bauer explained the vote was to express the concern of the village at the way we are not being consulted, the treatment by the Home Office, the whole thing, we feel we are being totally ignored.

Advertisement

Barnham is voting for crown dependency status, which according to Bauer is a bit like Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man whereby we retain loyalty to the crown yet while still removing ourselves from the Home Office jurisdiction. Assuming we have a positive result, said Bauer, we will declare ourselves the bailiwick of Barnham. Not the principality of Piddington. This is going to be the bailiwick of Barnham.

RAF Barnham is one of three sites earmarked as part of plans to move people out of hotels. The government has received planning permission to house 1,256 male asylum seekers in MoD Bicester, an empty military base in Oxfordshire, and has announced similar plans for RAF Barnham. The move to put asylum seekers in empty military bases is part of fulfilling a political promise to close asylum hotels.

Plans for Former Military Bases

The government has said these bases will be fully contained with 24/7 CCTV to reduce impact on local communities. However, this has not assuaged local fears over the number of men who will be at the base, which will be significantly larger than the number of local villagers. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: We are seeing more and more undocumented young men being put in asylum centres next to villages.

Putting about 1,300 men right next to that we know is not appropriate and I know that it is not appropriate for Barnham, too. A Home Office spokesperson said: We recognise the strength of feeling in local communities and are listening carefully to the concerns being raised. The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.

Advertisement

Home Office Response to Concerns

This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites. These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to reduce the impact on local communities. The vote in Barnham follows the symbolic referendum in Piddington, where residents also voted to leave the UK. Angela Rayner was told by a Piddington resident that she has changed our lives forever after permission was granted for a huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire.

The second village vote was reported as breaking news, with residents of the Suffolk village symbolically voting to leave the UK over plans to house asylum seekers at a nearby former military base.