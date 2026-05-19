Villarreal, Arsenal in Premier League drama before final day

Arsenal face a tense final day in the Premier League to secure a place in the Europa League, and Villarreal have already confirmed their Europa League place. The final day will feature six crucial games stretching back over a week.

That will at least be in the Europa League , but they still have two possible routes to the Champions League. Unai Emery's Villarreal have won 5-0 at Forest, playing with the same intensity as the team that beat PSG 4-3 in the last 16, but with a more defensive line-up.

Goals scored and goals conceded would be identical, head-to-head points would both be three, while they each scored twice away from home against each other. Arsenal go into the final day in the hunt for the last Champions League spot, though Arne Slot's side would have to suffer a heavy loss for to be sure of playing in the Europa League.

If they fail to do so, they could miss out on Europe, who hold the Conference League spot in eighth, go to the Stadium of Light knowing victory could get them Europa League football, but a loss would guarantee they miss out on Europe





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Premier League Europa League Champs League Arsenal Villarreal Conference League Stadium Of Light Matchday 37 Final Day In The Premier League

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