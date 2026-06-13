Villeneuve lauds Hamilton's Ferrari resurgence yet warns of lingering pace gap to Mercedes

Jacques Villeneuve compliments Lewis Hamilton's recent form with Ferrari but cautions the team still trails Mercedes in pure speed, while Hamilton stays confident about the season ahead after a solid practice day in Barcelona.

Jacques Villeneuve praised Lewis Hamilton 's recent surge with Ferrari but warned that the team still lacks the outright pace to eclipse Mercedes in a head‑to‑head battle.

Villeneuve highlighted Hamilton's two strong performances, noting that while the Briton looks confident and aggressive, the underlying speed deficit means he will have to rely on rivals encountering problems to secure points.



Hamilton, however, remains optimistic about his championship prospects. He described his approach as "full attack, full commitment" and emphasized the need for the whole outfit to move together like a single rowing crew toward a common target.

He said the team has identified a "North Star" - a clear direction for development - but achieving it will require sustained effort and not just quick fixes. Hamilton believes that if Ferraris work in unison, they could reach a "magical" level of performance that might finally allow them to challenge the current dominant Mercedes package.





The comments came after the first day of practice at the Barcelona circuit, where Hamilton posted the ninth‑fastest time in the second practice session, having sat out the opening session to give rookie Dino Beganovic a chance to learn the track. The final practice session is scheduled for 12:30 pm local time (11:30 am UK) on Saturday 13 June.

Meanwhile, the paddock remains abuzz with other storylines: a masked figure resembling Spider‑Man was spotted at the Barcelona weekend, sparking fan speculation about Kimi Antonelli's identity, and former drivers have weighed in on Red Bull's prospects following a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix clash. The coverage is brought to you by Jake Boxall‑Legge, who reports from the heart of Formula 1 and MotoGP, delivering expert journalism while offering readers the option of an ad‑free, tracker‑free experience





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