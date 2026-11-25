Jacques Villeneuve asserts that Kimi Antonelli and George Russell cannot defeat Max Verstappen in the next championship without a superior Mercedes car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve has declared that the Mercedes drivers will fail to overcome Max Verstappen in the upcoming season unless their equipment sees a significant upgrade. This assessment follows a dramatic victory for Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he successfully withstood intense pressure from Mercedes teammates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. The 1997 champion emphasized that the Red Bull driver demonstrated a superior edge in race craft during the 50-lap event.

Verstappen Dominates Despite Mercedes Pressure

Max Verstappen retained his lead from pole position right from the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Throughout the race, he faced relentless challenges from George Russell, who was later joined by Kimi Antonelli in a bid to dislodge the Red Bull star. Despite the Mercedes duo mounting a fierce attack, Verstappen expertly managed the position changes and defended his lead until the final checkered flag.

Also read Max Verstappen compares chaotic Las Vegas GP win to playing Mario Kart

The four-time world champion secured a crucial win that contributes to an ominous finish to the current season. He has now claimed victory in four of the last six races, a streak bolstered by nine successive podium finishes. This performance highlights his consistency and ability to extract maximum value from his machinery under extreme pressure.

Villeneuve Questions Mercedes Competitive Edge

Jacques Villeneuve stated that the race results indicate a fundamental deficit in the Mercedes package compared to the Red Bull. He argued that unless the German manufacturer delivers a superior car next year, their drivers cannot defeat the Red Bull squad. Villeneuve noted that while external factors like battery usage were discussed by critics, the primary issue is the lack of inherent speed advantage.

Advertisement

The former champion observed that Mercedes simply lacks the essential components needed to challenge for the title. He pointed out that the sheer dominance of the Red Bull team suggests a hardware superiority that Mercedes has yet to replicate. This view underscores the growing concern within the sport regarding the competitiveness gap between the leading teams.

Russell and Antonelli Make Critical Late Errors

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli missed their opportunity to secure a stronger finish due to late-race mistakes. In the closing stages, Russell attempted to overtake his teammate Antonelli for second place but lost control of the car. He locked up his brakes, hit the barrier, and was subsequently forced to retire from contention for the podium.

Kimi Antonelli also suffered a significant setback on the final lap. As he prepared to mount a final challenge for the lead, he incorrectly lifted off the throttle. This error caused a loss of power, allowing Verstappen to maintain his position and secure the win. These errors proved costly for Mercedes, who had shown strong pace throughout the event.

Hamilton and Norris Capitalize on Mercedes Misfortune

While Mercedes struggled with reliability and driver errors, other competitors took advantage of the chaos. Lewis Hamilton secured a podium finish, finishing second in a thrilling contest. His performance was praised by pundits, including McLaren team boss Andrea Stella, who appreciated Hamilton's aggressive driving style. Hamilton narrowly missed a potential podium clash with Lando Norris due to a collision with Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Lando Norris also benefited from the Mercedes issues, finishing ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The race featured more than 350 overtakes, driven by the extreme slipstream effect on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The lead changed hands 34 times, creating one of the most exciting spectacles in recent Formula One history.

Looking Ahead to Qatar Grand Prix

The Formula One series now turns its attention to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix. Qualifying sessions are scheduled for Saturday evening, with the main race taking place on Sunday. Fans can follow the action via Sky Sports, which will provide comprehensive live coverage of the weekend events. The upcoming races will be critical for teams to assess their performance as the season draws to a close.