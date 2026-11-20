Vincent van Gogh's Blossoming Chestnut Trees sets a new auction record for the artist at 145 million pounds, resolving a Nazi-era provenance dispute before sale.

A Vincent van Gogh landscape painting has achieved a historic milestone at Sotheby's auction house in New York, selling for one hundred forty-five million pounds. The work, titled Chataigniers en fleurs, also known as Blossoming Chestnut Trees, represents the highest price ever paid for a Van Gogh piece at a public auction. This sale marks the second-highest total for any artwork sold by Sotheby's in its history, trailing only the Gustav Klimt portrait sold for one hundred eighty million pounds one year prior. The transaction confirms the enduring global demand for masterpieces from the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter.

Auction Record and Historical Context

The new record for Vincent van Gogh at auction surpasses all previous benchmarks set by the artist's market performance. The painting fetched one hundred forty-five million pounds, a sum that places it among the most expensive artworks ever transacted by the New York-based auction giant. Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer currently holds the Sotheby's crown at one hundred eighty million pounds, achieved in a sale last year. This latest valuation underscores the escalating competition for top-tier Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works in the contemporary art market. Collectors and institutions continue to view Van Gogh's late-period landscapes as premier assets within their portfolios.

Also read Van Gogh painting sells for record $190m after Nazi-era dispute resolved

Artistic Significance and Urgent Expression

Vincent van Gogh created Blossoming Chestnut Trees during the final two months of his life, a period characterized by intense creative output. The Dutch artist painted this landscape scene after his release from the psychiatric asylum of Saint-Rémy. He relocated to a scenic village situated north-west of Paris, where he reportedly experienced a powerful surge of optimism and energy. This emotional shift directly influenced his work, causing the enthusiasm to spill out onto his canvases with unprecedented force. Sotheby's describes this specific timeframe as the most urgent and expressive period of Van Gogh's entire career. The visual vitality of the painting reflects the artist's mental state during these concluding weeks.

Provenance Dispute and Legal Resolution

The auction process faced a significant legal hurdle just before the hammer was scheduled to fall. Descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer attempted to halt the sale, citing Nazi persecution. The Fischer family asserted that they were forced to sell the painting in nineteen thirty-six under duress while fleeing Berlin. They argued the transaction was not voluntary but a result of the pressures of the Holocaust. Just hours before the bidding began, Sotheby's confirmed that a settlement had been reached between the Fischer heirs and the Blaquier-Arrieta family. The collectors had acquired the oil painting in nineteen seventy-five and had intended to sell it at this specific event.

Advertisement

Statement on Nazi-Era History

Sotheby's issued a formal statement acknowledging the complex history associated with the artwork. The auction house noted that the mutual resolution honors the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Nazi era. The statement emphasized that the sale would proceed pursuant to the agreement between the two families. The Fischer heirs expressed gratitude for the trusting and fair negotiations that allowed them to address historical injustices. They highlighted the efforts of Gisela Berman Fischer, the granddaughter of Samuel Fischer, who campaigned for the return of looted family property. Her advocacy led to the successful restitution of another family artwork, a Camille Pissarro painting, in a twenty-eight lawsuit. That Pissarro work was subsequently sold at Christie's for one point four million pounds in the following year.

Collection Details and Market Impact

Blossoming Chestnut Trees was one of twelve largely unseen paintings offered from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection. The collection features works by other major artists, including Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet. The resolution of the provenance dispute allowed the auction to proceed without further delay. The sale demonstrates the transparency required in the high-value art market regarding wartime looted art. Buyers and sellers must navigate complex historical documentation to ensure ethical transactions. This case sets a precedent for how auction houses handle artworks with contested Nazi-era histories. The successful sale validates the importance of private settlements in resolving legal ambiguities before public auctions. The market for Van Gogh's late works continues to strengthen, driven by their rarity and historical significance.