Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 2-0 with a brace from Vinicius Jr. and an assist from Jude Bellingham, but the win does little to change Barcelona's strong position in the league title race.

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Espanyol on Sunday evening, showcasing a dominant performance despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe. The match, played with intensity from both sides, saw Vinicius Jr . emerge as the star of the show with a well-taken brace, while Jude Bellingham contributed a delightful assist that highlighted his creative prowess.

While the win provides a temporary boost for Los Blancos, it ultimately feels like a postponement of the inevitable, as Barcelona remains firmly on course to claim the league title. The first half unfolded as a competitive encounter, with Espanyol demonstrating a clear desire to break their lengthy winless streak, which stretched back to 2026. They created a couple of promising opportunities, testing the Madrid defense, but lacked the clinical finishing to convert those chances into goals.

Real Madrid responded with moments of attacking flair, notably through Vinicius Jr., who unfortunately struck the post following a well-orchestrated play involving Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the opening 45 minutes largely lacked a decisive spark, with both teams struggling to create consistent scoring opportunities. The second half witnessed a noticeable shift in momentum as Real Madrid emerged with renewed determination. Vinicius Jr. finally broke the deadlock ten minutes into the half, showcasing his exceptional dribbling skills and finishing ability.

He expertly cut inside onto his right foot, leaving two Espanyol defenders trailing in his wake before calmly slotting the ball into the near post. The Brazilian's second goal, and Madrid's second overall, was a masterpiece of attacking football. Bellingham's ingenious backheel pass perfectly set up Vinicius, who unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner, leaving the Espanyol goalkeeper with no chance.

Following their second goal, Madrid continued to press for further opportunities, with Gonzalo Garcia, a substitute who made a significant impact, firing a shot just wide of the target. Vinicius Jr. continued to threaten the Espanyol defense, while Bellingham saw a powerful shot expertly saved by the goalkeeper. Despite their dominance, Madrid ultimately settled for a 2-0 scoreline, a result that, while satisfying, leaves their title aspirations hanging by a thread.

The looming El Clasico presents a daunting challenge, and a defeat in that fixture would effectively hand Barcelona the league title, a scenario that would be a devastating blow for Real Madrid. Espanyol, despite the loss, displayed commendable effort and resilience throughout the match. They created a few chances and maintained possession effectively, but were ultimately undone by the superior quality and clinical finishing of the Real Madrid attack.

Their aggressive tackling, while demonstrating commitment, occasionally bordered on recklessness, and they were fortunate to avoid any red cards. The Espanyol defense struggled to contain Vinicius Jr.'s pace and trickery, and they will need to address these defensive vulnerabilities in preparation for their upcoming matches. Real Madrid's performance, while positive, wasn't without its flaws. They could have easily added several more goals to their tally, but their finishing lacked the precision needed to capitalize on their numerous opportunities.

The team will need to be at their absolute best when they face Barcelona in El Clasico, as a single mistake could prove costly. Vinicius Jr. was undoubtedly the standout performer for Real Madrid, earning a well-deserved 8/10 rating for his two goals and overall impact on the game. Bellingham also impressed with his creativity and assist, while Gonzalo Garcia's contribution off the bench added a new dimension to the Madrid attack.

However, some players, like the substitute who played for 40 minutes, struggled to make a significant impact and will need to improve their performance in future matches. The victory provides a temporary respite for Real Madrid, but the road to the league title remains a steep and challenging one





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