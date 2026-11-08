Vinted and eBay Face Under-16 Ban Amid Child Grooming Fears

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy plans to ban under-16s from Vinted and eBay by end of 2027 to stop online grooming. Ofcom data shows high youth usage on these platforms.

Under-16s are set to be prohibited from using major online marketplaces including Vinted and eBay due to escalating concerns about child safety. This regulatory move aims to prevent children from being groomed in exchange for money and gifts on digital platforms. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to publish the full list of affected platforms before the end of 2027.

Leads from the Children's Society have warned that users of online sales sites are currently being threatened and coerced. Research commissioned by the communications watchdog Ofcom reveals that 19 per cent of children aged eight to 14 use eBay each month. Furthermore, 15 per cent of children in the same age group use Vinted on a monthly basis.

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Grooming Risks on Digital Marketplaces

Government sources told The Times that there is increasing evidence of under-16s accessing these services and potentially encountering risk. The government intends to take a comprehensive approach to protecting children from harm online. This strategy involves considering highly effective age requirements for platforms with messaging functions that allow strangers to communicate.

The Children's Society submitted written evidence to parliament highlighting how various websites target specific cohorts of children. Migrant children are targeted over sites directed at those speaking foreign languages. Children in need of money are specifically targeted on platforms such as Vinted where items are sold.

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Regulatory Timeline and Enforcement

The ban for under-16s on online marketplaces will likely be implemented via secondary legislation. Ministers previously unveiled plans in June to ban under-16s from social media entirely. Robust age checks are seen as crucial to enforcing these restrictions across all digital services.

The government is expected to publish detailed regulations setting out how the ban will operate before the end of this year. After this release, Ofcom will consult on guidance for technology companies. The regulator will then begin monitoring compliance when the restrictions take effect in 2027.

Broader Teen Digital Restrictions

These age-check proposals form part of a wider government crackdown on children's use of social media in the United Kingdom. While under-16s will be barred from platforms entirely, 16 and 17-year-olds will face overnight restrictions. From midnight to 6am every night, their access to popular social media will be switched off.

Features designed to keep teens scrolling for longer will also be switched off by default for older teenagers. This includes videos that automatically play one after another. Feeds that continually serve up personalised content will also be disabled by default for this age group.

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Market Impact and User Statistics

Vinted is now the third largest fashion retailer in the UK with 17 million British users. The platform comes in behind only Primark and Next in market share. It is outperforming major fashion brands such as ASOS and H M in terms of user engagement.

Some users have reported making thousands of pounds on the digital marketplace by selling pre-loved clothes. Others source items specifically to list on the app for a profit. On eBay users have reported generating similar revenue streams. The company reported 132 million annual active buyers worldwide in 2023.

Vinted and eBay have been contacted for comment regarding the upcoming regulatory changes. The announcement aligns with statements from Technology Secretary Liz Kendall about protecting young people from addictive online features. The goal is to help young people get sufficient sleep and focus on school while maintaining family connections.