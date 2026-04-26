Vinted Success: Woman Buys House and Furnishes it Entirely Second-Hand, Saving £25k

A first-time buyer used money earned from reselling clothes on Vinted and Depop to purchase a home and furnish it entirely with second-hand items, saving a significant amount of money and embracing a sustainable lifestyle.

A 27-year-old first-time homebuyer, Becky Chorlton, and her partner Steffan Roberts, 28, have achieved a remarkable feat: purchasing a three-bedroom cottage in Cheshire and furnishing it entirely with second-hand items, saving an impressive £25,000.

Becky’s journey began in July 2019, initially selling clothes on platforms like Depop to supplement her income during university. This 'side hustle' quickly blossomed into a full-time career after graduation, leading to the establishment of her online vintage shop, 'Becky’s Bazaar', which now generates up to £3,000 per month. Over six years, she has amassed over £100,000 through reselling pre-owned garments. The couple secured their 1900s 'cottage-style' home in March 2025, utilizing the funds generated from her thrifting endeavors.

Becky’s commitment to sustainability and budget-conscious living led her to source all the furniture and décor from Facebook Marketplace and local car boot sales. This included scoring a sideboard for £350 (originally valued at £2,000), obtaining sofas for free (retail price £2,500), and acquiring a pair of living room armchairs for £60 (individual retail price £400). Becky’s passion for thrifting stems from a dislike of waste and a belief in the superior quality of older furniture.

She emphasizes the importance of reducing consumption and extending the lifespan of existing items in a society prone to disposability. Becky’s approach isn’t just about saving money; it’s a conscious lifestyle choice. She highlights the environmental benefits of reusing and repurposing, advocating for a shift away from a 'throwaway society'. While the process of furnishing the house second-hand required patience and dedication, the results are a beautifully decorated home filled with unique and characterful pieces.

Even a designated 'cat room' for their foster kittens is fully furnished with pre-loved items. Becky and Steffan are now planning further renovations, including landscaping the garden and adding an extension, and are even finding ways to profit from items they initially purchased for the house, demonstrating the cyclical nature of thrifting and reselling. Becky’s story is a testament to the power of resourcefulness, sustainability, and a little bit of 'girl math'





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