Violence and Disorder Erupt in Glasgow Following Northern Ireland Stabbing

Police Scotland responded to disorder and violence in Glasgow following a stabbing in Northern Ireland, with three members of the public and two police officers injured. A Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with the attack. The victim, Stephen Ogilvie, lost an eye in the incident.

Police Scotland responded to disorder and violence in Glasgow following a stabbing in Northern Ireland , with three members of the public and two police officers injured.

A Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with the attack. The victim, Stephen Ogilvie, lost an eye in the incident. Videos on social media show violent clashes between protesters and members of the public. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell condemned the violence, stating that there is no place for racism and violence in Scotland.

Other demonstrations took place in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Perth, Ayr, and Paisley, with no arrests made. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar expressed concern over the intimidation of passers-by, particularly those from minority backgrounds. Health Secretary Angela Constance called for calm, urging those involved to go home and behave. Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer described those in Glasgow as 'scumbags', citing reports of grown men screaming at children who were not white





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Glasgow Northern Ireland Stabbing Police Scotland Violence Disorder

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