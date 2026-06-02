Violence Erupts at Southampton Protest Following Henry Nowak Murder Conviction

Protest in Southampton turns violent as riot police face missiles and flaming objects near the home of Vickrum Digwa, convicted of murdering Henry Nowak. Demonstrators chant Nowak's name while setting fires and hurling items at officers. Police condemn the disorder and warn against online misinformation.

A protest related to the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak escalated into violence on Tuesday night in Southampton. Riot police were stationed near the home of Vickrum Digwa , the 23-year-old convicted of Nowak's murder.

Demonstrators initially gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station before moving to the St Denys area near Digwa's residence. Chairs, cans, flares, bricks, and flaming wheelie bins were thrown at officers, forcing them to retreat. A police helicopter hovered overhead as the chaos continued, with fires started in waste bins pushed toward police lines. Protesters chanted "Henry, Henry" while some members were seen bleeding.

Hampshire Police condemned the violence and noted ongoing misinformation online, including death threats against an unrelated officer. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police response. A local official stated the scenes were unacceptable and emphasized the Nowak family's plea against using the tragedy to fuel division





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Protest Riot Police Violence Misinformation IOPC Investigation

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